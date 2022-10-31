Xscape Will Be Honored With The Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul Train Awards

Xscape has been named the Lady of Soul recipient for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The feat makes the quartet the second group to receive the honor. SWV was the first to be honored in 2017.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” the members of Xscape—Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott—said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, also spoke on celebrating this moment in the group’s esteemed career. “Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits. Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

As a collective, the women amassed six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Who Can I Run To?,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret” with their biggest one being “Just Kickin’ It,” that peaked No. 2 in 1993.

Xscape reunited earlier this year at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit. They’re also working on a new series with SWV following their 2021 Verzuz battle. Furthermore, the “Understanding” singers are taking part in the 2022 R&B Music Experience tour alongside Monica, 112, and others.

Past recipients of the Lady of Soul Award also include Jill Scott, Faith Evans, and most recently, Ashanti who told VIBE receiving this honor felt like “God sprinkling little golden dust.”

The 2022 Soul Train Awards, hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole, will air on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.