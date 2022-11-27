Xscape Honored With Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

(L-R) Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, and LaTocha Scott of the group Xscape speak onstage after receiving the Soul Train Lady of Soul Award during the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

R&B veterans Xscape were honored with the Lady Of Soul Award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, presented to the group by their So So Def boss and longtime collaborator, Jermaine Dupri.

The group — consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott — then ran through a medley of their greatest hits, including “My Little Secret,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Tonight” and “Understanding.”

The triumphant moment for the ladies has been clouded in group tension off-stage, as Kandi and LaTocha engaged in a back-and-forth on social media over whether or not Scott purposely wore a stand-out, green dress on the red carpet while the other three members wore glamorous nude-toned looks.

According to Scott, she never received the memo that the group would be wearing similar dresses.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape arrive to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

“So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling. Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers. **Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing. ?”

Kandi responded to the Instagram posy saying LaTocha was well aware of what they were wearing, but chose to go with another stylist anyway. She also unfollowed her group mate and told the vocalist to “stop putting out false narratives.”

“@LaTocha, the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group. You chose to separate yourself, do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

Scott replied explaining that, from her end, it seemed to be a miscommunication issue between their stylists, noting that her “sisters” should’ve defended her amid criticism from the public. She also went on to claim that she is not currently touring with her group mates because thier current promoter “threatened” her husband’s life.

She also claimed sister and group mate Tamika disrespected their mother, leading to family tension between the two.

“I choose FAMILY and LOYALTY over everything, but when my sister chose to disrespect our mother on a public platform, I literally couldn’t stomach it, and we haven’t spoken since. I am trusting that God will restore ad bring my family back together. This just hurts.”

Check out the group’s performance below.