Xscape And SWV’s Limited Series Headed To Bravo This Winter

During Mother Day’s weekend 2021, the ladies of Xscape and SWV went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle celebrating the legacy of ’90s R&B. Maintaining that momentum, the women are headed to Bravo to reunite once again in preparation “for a show that promises to reignite their music careers.”

Tentatively titled, XSCAPE/SWV, the Mona Scott-Young/Monami production was described via Deadline as a high-stakes limited series that will reveal how much is at stake for LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons as they navigate varying stages of their lives, both personally and professionally.

Just recently, Xscape reunited onstage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit on Saturday, May 7. The quartet each wearing different colored vibrant, monochromatic ensembles ran through their timeless hits, “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin’ It,” and “My Little Secret” with their mics on and choreography in full effect. Also, during their set, they brought their mothers onstage to honor them with special plaques, bouquets of flowers, and an intimate rendition of “Understanding.”

The multi-part reality series was greenlit on Thursday (May 12) and is set to premiere this Winter. Additional details have yet to be announced.