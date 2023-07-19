XXXTentacion, Eminem Land Most Entries On Spotify’s 50 Most Streamed Rap Songs Ever List

Spotify released a list of the 50 most-streamed rap songs ever on the platform this week as a way to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. XXXTentacion and Eminem stood above the rest of their peers with the most entries on the list.

The late Broward County, Fla., rapper had eight songs total on the list shared on Monday (July 17). One of his biggest hits, “SAD!,” made it into the top three. His other entries included No. 5 “Jocelyn Flores,” No. 13 “Moonlight,” No. 19 “F**k Love” featuring Trippie Redd, No. 21 “Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares,” No. 26 “Changes,” No. 28 “Look At Me!,” and No. 41 “Hope.”

As for Marshall Mathers, his contribution to the list is made up of several of his classic records. His top entry is the No. 10 song “Lose Yourself,” followed by No. 14 “Till I Collapse” featuring Nate Dogg, No. 16 “Without Me,” No. 22 “The Real Slim Shady,” No. 36 “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, No. 43 “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD, and No. 50 “Mockingbird.” Check out the full list below.

Hip-Hop’s 50th continues with the 50 most streamed rap songs on Spotify. Which song are you most surprised to see? pic.twitter.com/bgSRMV9OIt — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) July 17, 2023

Post Malone and 21 Savage earned the top entry with their 2017 record “Rockstar,” which has gained over 2 billion streams. Drake’s “God’s Plan” was the No. 2 song on the list, the highest entry out of his six overall.

Some of the other tracks on the list include Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” at No. 4, Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” at No. 6, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” at No. 15, and Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” featuring L.V. at No. 25.

This list indicates that Hip-Hop is still a dominant genre despite experiencing a significant drought in 2023 when it came to the Billboard 200 albums chart. Lil Uzi Vert became the first Hip-Hop artist to secure a No. 1 album with their June release Pink Tape, closing a 30-week gap from when Metro Boomin’s December 2022 LP Heroes & Villains reached the mountaintop. That 30-week gap between No. 1 Hip-Hop albums was notably the longest of the century.