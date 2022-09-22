YG Lashes Out At Def Jam For Allegedly Leaking His Tracklist

YG poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The tracklist for YG’s forthcoming album, I Got Issues, has leaked ahead of its scheduled reveal, and the culprit is allegedly Def Jam.

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), the Compton rapper, 32, abruptly posted to Twitter about his forthcoming album being leaked on Apple Music and other streaming services ahead of its schedule. The artist legally known as Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson took aim at his label and concluded that they hire people to “f**k up.”

“ALL THEY DO IS F**K UP. MY TRACK LIST FOR MY ALBUM IS NOT POSE TO BE OUT. THEY SUCK REAL BAD”

According to the leak on Apple Music, YG’s forthcoming album will be a fourteen-track project and is slated to release on Sept. 30.

The follow-up to his 2020 solo effort, My Life 4 Hunnid, features from Cuco, J. Cole, Nas, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone, H.E.R., Mozzy, D3szn, and Duki.

Singles for the project include “Scared Money,” featuring guest verses from Cole and Moneybagg, “Toxic,” and “Alone.”

In an interview with Billboard on Sept. 6, YG spoke about I Got Issues and what fans can expect from his upcoming release.

“I’m a have something for everybody on there,” he said. “I’m giving them a piece of my life. I’m talking about shit that I’ve been going through while sitting in the crib for two years. But I’ve also got some fun shit, ghetto, ratchet, you know? It’s a good time but it’s personal.”