YG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New ‘I Got Issues’ Album

The rollout for YG’s new studio album I Got Issues has gained steam. The rapper recently previewed the forthcoming release for media and press during a listening session in Los Angeles. During the session, YG revealed that he “finally” has a collaboration with Nas on one of his albums, marking a long-awaited milestone in the West Coaster’s career.

“I was trying to get him on my second album,” YG said of the rap legend, who he had plans to feature on his 2016 effort, Still Brazy. “But it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always supported my sh*t. So when I finally got the verse, I was like, ‘Finally.'” The rap star continued to share details about the track in question, adding, “The song that I got him on, it makes sense because I’m popping it like I’m God’s son, and that’s like his sh*t. So when he did that sh*t, I was like, ‘Yeah, timing is everything.’ It was good though. I can’t wait until the people hear it.”

YG’s forthcoming record with Nas will be the second time the pair have appeared on a song together. In 2021, YG hopped on Nas’ King’s Disease II cut “YKTV” alongside A Boogie wit da Hoodie. I Got Issues is scheduled for release on Sept. 30 and is YG’s first full-length release since My Life 4Hunnid which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 64,000 first-week units sold in 2020.

Watch YG speak on his collaboration with Nas below.