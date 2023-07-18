YG, Saweetie And Tyga Announce Joint Str8 To The Klub Tour With Special Guests

YG, Saweetie and Tyga have announced their joint Str8 To The Klub Tour, kicking off this fall.

The trio will hit 13 cities, starting in Sacramento, Calif. on Sept. 21 before concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 22. The California rappers will embark on a 14-date trek, hitting the major cities of Las Vegas, Portland, Dallas, Ontario and more.

The STTK tour will also include music artists Kamaiyah, Willie The Sensei and DJ Vision, ahead of the main acts hitting the stage.

This will be YG’s second headlining tour this year following his Red Cup Tour of 2023. As for both Saweetie and Tyga, the STTK tour marks their first headline tour ever. Tyga has collaborated with YG in the past and on the recent single and video for “West Coast Weekend” featuring Blxst.

Saweetie is also rumored to be dating the “Who Do You Love?” rapper, as the two have been spotted together at a few locations. The pair were first rumored to be dating back in May as they were seen sharing PDA in Cabo on a romantic getaway.

YG, 33, and the “Icy Grl,” 30, made their public debut as an item on Monday night (July 17) as paparazzi caught the two walking hand-in-hand to Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

The couple have yet to announce that they are in a relationship on social media.

Check out the Str8 To The Klub Tour dates below and purchase tickets this Friday (July 21) here.

9/21/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/22/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/23/23 Las Vegas, NV Thomas & Mack Center

9/27/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/28/23 Tuscan, AZ Tuscan Arena

9/29/23 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

10/4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

10/5/23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

10/6/23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

10/7/23 Portland, OR Moda Center

10/10/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

10/12/23 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/14/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

11/22/23 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum