Yo Gotti Announces CMG Compilation Album

Yo Gotti has unveiled his plans to release a compilation album showcasing the roster of talent on his Collective Music Group label. The project could drop as soon as next Friday (July 15). During an Instagram Live stream with CMG artists Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee earlier this week, Gotti shared how now is the perfect opportunity to grant their fans’ wishes while capitalizing on the momentum they’ve built individually and collectively.

“On the real, I think it’s about time,” the Memphis native said. “Everybody keeps asking for it, like, you know, ‘When we gon’ do a tour? When we gon’ do a project together?’” he said. “I think it’s about time, man. All the songs we’ve been recording together. All the late nights. We got crazy, crazy, like, crazy songs, so I think we should just gon’ drop the whole CMG project on these people, man.”

Upon a show of agreement among his artists, Gotti upped the ante by suggesting that the project could arrive sooner than they may have expected, setting a tentative time window for the project’s impending arrival. “I’m talkin’ ’bout some next week sh*t,” he added.

The upcoming release adds another high-profile release to this summer’s robust calendar of album drops. The compilation would be headlined by the aforementioned star talents on the label, but would also include contributions from other signees including Blac Youngsta, Lil Poppa, BlocBoy JB, Lil Migo, Big Boogie, and GloRilla, the last of whom recently inked a deal with CMG, with Gotti tapping the rapper as his latest star prospect.

“GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said of the “FNF (Let’s Go)” rapper in a statement. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

Earlier this year, Yo Gotti released CM10: Free Game. He’s revealed it will be his final rap album before retiring as an artist and focusing on his duties as a CEO and entrepreneur.