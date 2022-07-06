Yo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG

Rising rapper GloRilla has officially entered a new stage in her career. The “FNF” hitmaker is the latest artist to join Yo Gotti’s CMG label with a new record deal signed on Tuesday (July 5).

“GloRilla is a natural-born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” expressed Gotti in a press release. She inked her deal on a private jet and was presented with a brand new chain and bag of half a million dollars in cash.

“It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

GloRilla shared a similar excitement to officially join the CMG team. She officially released “FNF” in April. Its music video currently accounts for 22 million views on YouTube alone.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla shared. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

GloRilla joins CMG as the imprint’s first woman rapper alongside Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent. Ahead of the signing, her new labelmate Moneybagg Yo introduced GloRilla to a packed audience in June at Spotify’s AllRap Caviar event in Los Angeles.

Beyond her “FNF” single, GloRilla was featured on Duke Deuce’s Crunkstar album last month providing an added perspective on the track “Just Say That.”

Listen to GloRilla’s breakout hit below.