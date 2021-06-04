Yo Gotti Inks Deal With Interscope Records

In light of the runaway success of his Collective Music Group label—which houses star talents Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Geee—Yo Gotti has entered a partnership with Interscope Records. The alliance, announced Wednesday (June 2), is one that Gotti feels will only bolster CMG’s standing within the industry.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Gotti said of the Interscope Geffen A&M team. “We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

IGA Chairman John Janick also voiced his admiration for Gotti’s business acumen and his desire to help empower CMG as the next powerhouse imprint in rap. “With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head, manager, and entrepreneur, Yo Gotti has built an impressive legacy in hip hop and remains one of the most exciting voices in music,” Janick said. “We look forward to working closely with Gotti’s team to continue to build upon CMG’s incredible run in our business.”

IGA co-head of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko also pointed to Gotti’s track record as a scouting talent as a factor that prompted Interscope to solidify the partnership. “Gotti’s decades-long ability to consistently identify the next important wave of talent is very rare in our business,” she shared. “We’re excited about all of the new artists he and his team are currently developing and can’t wait to get started.”

Celebrating the victory with a post on Instagram, the Memphis mogul also wrote, “Teams win championships, unity creates value, determination turn into POWER! New deal, new money, new opportunities! New home for #CMGRecords the brand dat builds brands. s/o @interscope.”

Founded in 2012, CMG (f/k/a Cocaine Muzik Group) has grown from an independent operation into a major force to be reckoned with, upping its profile via various partnerships with majors over the past decade. After departing from RCA Records & Polo Grounds Music following the release of his 2012 debut album, Live from the Kitchen, Gotti linked up with Epic Records the following year and released four solo studio albums. His last album release, Untrapped (2020), climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard 200, becoming Gotti’s fourth consecutive top-ten debut on the chart. In 2016, Gotti and CMG also joined forces with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation label, although the exact terms of the agreement were undisclosed.

CMG artist and fellow Memphis rep Moneybagg Yo has emerged as a star in his own right, with his third album, Time Served (2020), debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and his latest effort, A Gangsta’s Pain (2021), making it his first Billboard 200 chart-topping project. And with 42 Dugg and EST Gee also establishing themselves as artists to watch, the future looks brighter than ever for CMG moving forward.