Yo Gotti Announces Retirement With Forthcoming ‘CM:10’ Album

Rapper Yo Gotti has revealed his next studio album, CM:10, will be his final release as an artist, as he will focus on building his CMG label and other entrepreneurial pursuits. The Memphis native shared the news of his impending retirement on Monday (Jan. 24) via a post on Twitter. “I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit [sic] No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles,” the veteran spitter wrote. “Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL.” He also announced a February 4 release date for CM:10, ending the tweet by adding “THIS DA LAST 1.”

While talk of retirement is far from a new trend for rap artists, given the overwhelming success of Gotti’s CMG label in recent years, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine the rapper-turned-mogul putting down the mic and dedicating his time to building and expanding CMG’s footprint within the music industry. With a roster that includes stars like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee, all of whom have stepped out of Gotti’s shadow and established themselves as fan favorites in their own right, CMG is regarded as one of the powerhouse imprints in rap today.

Gotti, who dropped his latest single, “For The Record,” in Oct. 2021, has enjoyed a successful career since releasing his debut, From Da Dope Game 2 Da Rap Game, in 2000. Beginning as an indie act, the Memphis legend gradually built his fan base and presence, eventually going major and releasing four Top 10 albums. These include his 2016 album, The Art of Hustle, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and is certified gold, as well as 2013’s I Am, 2017’s I Still Am, and his most recent studio album, 2020’s Untrapped.