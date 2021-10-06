Young Thug And Gunna Perform “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” And “Ski” At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards got a heavy dose of slime and drip, as Young Thug and Gunna kicked off the show with a lively medley of their recent collaborative hits.

First up was Thugger, who rocked the crowd with his hit single, “Tick Tock,” while performing atop a life-size insect with a montage of a video game playing in the background. From there, Gunna emerged to deliver a few bars from the Drip Season 4 cut “Too Easy,” living up to his fashion-forward reputation with a conspicuous white vest and beige pants.

Ratcheting up the energy even further, Young Thug reemerged for “Ski,” which received a resounding reaction from attendees including Queen Latifah and Tyler, the Creator, two of the many faces who could be seen bobbing their heads along to the performance.

Accompanied by four dancers clad in white bubble coats and black tops, Wunna Gunna and Thugger broke the ice at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in a big way, trading couplets amid various wardrobe changes. Turning in a raucous performance that set the bar high for the subsequent acts, Thugger and Gunna proved once again why they are considered two of the hotter tandems in the rap game.