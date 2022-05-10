Young Thug Detained On RICO Charges, Gunna & 28 YSL Members Charged In 56-Count Indictment

Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) and Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) are among 28 Young Stoner Life (YSL) members who have been charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday (May 9). The “Bubbly” rapper was the second to be arrested after his Atlanta home was raided and is currently being held in Fulton County Jail. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to WSBTV’s Michael Seiden and booking records.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel told ABC News amid Thugger’s arrest. Steel also told WSB-TV, “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The conspiracy charge stems from an alleged incident that took place on Jan. 24, 2013. However, the gang charge stems from an alleged offense from May 12, 2018. Kitchens was charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO, but was not detained. Williams is being accused of renting the escape vehicle used in the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas, an alleged rival gang member. Prosecutors also claim that Christian “Big Bhris” Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin requested permission from Thug to make an alleged second attempt onYFN Lucci’s life after an alleged stabbing that took place in February.

Peewee Roscoe (born Jimmy Winfrey) was also named in the indictment and was charged in the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Other charges in the indictment include attempted murder and theft. Eppinger was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Atlanta police officer back in February.

According to the indictment, among the objectives of the alleged conspiracy was “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.” The indictment also refers to several of Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics and music videos as evidence, which were deemed as “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hinted toward a RICO indictment last month, but was met with public outrage and criticism.

Prosecutors also claim that YSL is affiliated with the Bloods. Williams’ first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday (May 10) at 11:30 a.m. ET. Read the full 88-page indictment here.