Read The Questionnaire Young Thug’s Legal Team Created For Jurors

Young Thug’s legal team has submitted questions for jurors to answer in the upcoming YSL RICO case trial — set for January 2023. Questions cover the ideology of connecting Hip-Hop lyrics to violent crimes, as well as their own perspectives on rappers.

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, one of the questions read: “Do you associate Hip Hop artists/rappers with criminal behavior or believe they break the law more than average citizens?” as another asks, “Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical (the songwriter is telling stories about his/her real life)?”

The “lyrics” question stems from the Atlanta-bred rapper’s music that has been constantly used against him in court.

One verse heavily cited in the indictment is from his song “Slatty.” About 48 seconds into the song, Thug raps, “I killed his man in front of his momma, like f**k lil’ bruh, sister and his cousin/I shoot out/Kill ’em, not leaving a trace.”

The prosecution stood its ground saying that it has the right to use lyrics in the courtroom. Prosecutors stated that the 31-year-old’s words are “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power, and territory of the enterprise [YSL].” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also expressed beliefs that YSL’s actions and lyrics make them directly liable for “in excess of 50” murders due to gun violence since 2015.

Another question on the form reads: “Some people believe that artists who perform rap music, including ‘gangsta rap,’ may commit crimes or violent acts to enhance their image or promote their career. What do you think?” as another inquires, “Have you known anyone who has been murdered or died as a result of a crime?”

It isn’t a secret that many rappers have lost their lives solely from being in the Hip-Hop spotlight and/or having some connection to the streets.

Recently, rapper PnB Rock was murdered in an attempted robbery while eating at a Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles, as his girlfriend witnessed his tragic death. The late Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in broad daylight as he visited a store he owned in his old neighborhood in 2019.

Blaming lyrics on crimes has been a topic of discussion amongst several players in the industry. In June, 300 CEO and founder Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records COO Julie Greenwald even created a petition asking the music community to help fight against the use of rap lyrics in artist criminal cases.

Liles and Greenwald issued a letter to family and friends asking them to support their “Rap Music on Trial” petition. In the letter obtained by VIBE, the music executives give an overview of how YSL Records is being characterized as “a gang” and how the prosecutors’ evidence is “heavily relying on the artists’ lyrics” as “overt evidence of conspiracy.”

They note in the letter, “This practice isn’t just a violation of First Amendment protections for speech and creative expression. It punishes already marginalized communities and silences their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph. It is a racially targeted attack, and this shameful and un-American practice must end.”

