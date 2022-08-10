Young Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine Gun

Young Thug has been incarcerated for over four months, following a 56-count indictment that took place Monday (May 9). The So Much Fun rapper was arrested after his Atlanta home was raided and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. He was originally charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

On Tuesday (August 9), WSBTV reported that new charges have been added to Thugger’s case, along with four other defendants in the RICO sweep. Young Thug now faces new “gang” charges, drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun. The new charges are from March 17 and May 9 arrests.

According to the news outlet, Prosecutor Don Geary said the other two defendants in the machine gun count, Martinez Arnold and Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick, have both pleaded not guilty to the May indictment. Young Thug has also maintained his innocence in the charge.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation: ‘Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever,’” said Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel. “And we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

Young Thug was denied bond back in June as the case-appointed Judge Glanville deemed him, “a danger to the community.” The judge also argued that he should not be able to “buy” his way out of jail just because he can “personally pay for an expensive house arrest plan.” Geary also argued that witnesses were being “threatened with serious violence and death,” claiming other alleged gang members feared Young Thug and possible retaliation.

“They have stated uniformly that Mr. Williams is dangerous, they are afraid of him, that if they cross him he will kill them and their family,” Geary reportedly said to Judge Glanville. “And they were very clear about that.”

Young Thug has continued to receive love and support from friends, family and fans for his release from jail. A trial for the RICO case has been set for January 9, 2023.