Young Thug Debuts New Music From Upcoming Album ‘Punk’ During Tiny Desk Concert

Young Thug performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater on March 02, 2020 in Burbank, Calif.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug performed unreleased music from his upcoming album Punk for his NPR Tiny Desk (home) concert. In total, he debuted four songs and delivered a new version of the song “Ski.” The tracks, “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate The Game,” and “Tick Tock” were previously teased during his set during at Miami’s 2021 Rolling Loud Festival this past Saturday (July 24).

Sporting his newly pink locs, the “Digits” rapper wore a graphic tank top, which hinted that Punk has an official release date of October 15. The new era of Young Thug has been teased by the artist since the release of his last solo project So Much Fun in August 2019.

During an interview with Fader published that same month, he expressed his desire to release Punk within the following months.

“It’s most definitely touching music,” explained the 29-year-old rapper. “It’s music that the world is going to embrace.”

He continued to describe that “[Punk] means brave, not self centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

The Tiny Desk performance also featured a new version of “Ski,” Young Thug and Gunna’s viral hit from the 2021 compilation album Slime Language 2. Thugger teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and the band Damaged Goods to bring to life a rock version of the hip-hop song.

In addition to new music, fans can also look forward to soon seeing Young Thug’s work on the big screen. As VIBE previously reported, the “Hot” rapper has joined the cast of the musical-inspired film Throw It Back alongside Tiffany Haddish and Shahadi Wright Joseph. He will serve as an executive producer for the project and oversee the movie’s soundtrack.

Watch the Tiny Desk (home) concert below: