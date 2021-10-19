Young Thug Performs “Tick Tock” And “Love You More” On ‘SNL’

Days after unleashing his latest solo album, Punk, Young Thug hit the SNL stage for a pair of live performances, his first as the headlining guest act.

Backed by a live band featuring Travis Barker on the drums, Thugger and the Blink-182 front-man turned in a lively, rock-tinged performance of “Tick Tock,” the rapper’s hit single released this past summer. Wearing a hot-pink jacket with black leopard print, the Slime Language rapper’s fashion-forward flair was on full display, with Barker opting to go shirtless in a full display of his inked-up figure.

Thugger and company would reappear on the show for a second time, albeit with Gunna and vocalist Nate Ruess, to perform the Punk standout “Love You More,” a heartfelt number from the album. Following vocals delivered by Reuss, Thug channeled his inner rock star, crooning, “Hoping you call ’bout anything / I love when you call me ’bout anything,” into a bejeweled pink mic over the live instrumentation. Wearing a bright pink fur, pink jeans, pink designer shades, and black shoes, Thugger bopped to the red background lights, which sparkle in unison with the piano keys and compliment Gunna and Ruess’ outfits.

Speaking of Gunna, Thug’s Slime Language cohort performed his verse on “Love You More” while sitting atop a piano, closing out their set in an effective fashion.

Watch Young Thug’s SNL performance of “Love You More” below and “Tick Tok” above.