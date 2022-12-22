Young Thug’s Sister Explains Surprising Meaning Behind His Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister, Dora Williams, took to her social media accounts Tuesday to remind the public that her brother’s stage name is actually less menacing than many assume. She proceeded to give a breakdown of the moniker, which may come as a surprise to some.

“THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG,” Dolly tweeted out before writing, “For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name,” in an Instagram Story.

Young Thug, born Jefferey Williams, is the ninth of eleven siblings — making him the older brother to fellow YSL rappers Dora and Dolly White and younger brother to rapper Unfoonk, who join the imprint in 2016.

In a 2021 interview with Complex Thug’s siblings spoke on what their brother means to them not only musically, but personally.

“He gave me a lot,” Unfoonk told the outlet. “He taught me about life. He gave me a different vision on how life is. I see things different now. He just painted a picture in my head. He just gave me so much knowledge, and I’m the older brother. That’s crazy that you learn something from a younger brother like that. That was really amazing.”

The “Mob Ties” rapper was also incarcerated for two years and revealed that it was his brother Thug that facilitated his homecoming.

“He made it possible for me to get out,” he said. “He put money behind it.”

Dolly also added: “We all were brought up on music. It ain’t something that we just woke up one day and was like, ‘Oh, Jeff want to rap or Unfoonk want to rap, so I want to rap, Dora want to rap. As kids, we always did that. We used to be like, ‘We part of the Jackson 5.’”

“It’s like work, but it’s also fun to us because this is what we do all day, every day,” she added. “We really have fun with each other. It ain’t just about music with us. It’s memories.”

Dora’s tweet detailing the meaning of her brother’s stage name couldn’t have come at a better time, as he needs more support than ever.

The “Ski” rapper was recently hit with a new charge as he awaits his January RICO trial. Thug has additionally been accused of street racing, reckless driving and speeding by the Atlanta District Attorney’s office, WSB-TV reports. The misdemeanor stems from a May incident in which he was accused of driving a vehicle at 120 mph on Interstate 85.

The Atlanta rapper’s attorney, Brian Steel, has maintained Thug’s innocence of the new charges.

“As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation,” Steel said in a statement. “Today, now it’s indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court. He is being wronged by our system.”

Young Thug’s trial is set to begin January 5th.