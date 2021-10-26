Young Thug Lands No. 1 Album With ‘Punk’

Young Thug has officially claimed another No. 1 album debut with his latest release Punk, issued on Oct. 15. The Atlanta rapper emerged at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with 90,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 21, according to MRC Data.

Of the 90,000 equivalent album units, 77,000 were totaled from 102 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Album sales comprise 12,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000. This successful release follows the No. 1 debuts of 2019’s So Much Fun and the Young Stoner Life compilation album Slime Language 2 led by Thugger and issued in April of this year.

Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Punk features 20 tracks and guest stars a wide array of artists including A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, J. Cole, Drake, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, Gunna, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Lil Double 0. This makes multiple appearances in this week’s Top 10 for a handful of these musicians.

Drake’s chart-topping Certified Lover Boy dropped down to No. 2 following Young Thug’s Punk debut. The late Mac Miller comes in at No. 3 with Faces, the 2014 project reissued for streaming platforms on Oct. 15. Miller’s 67,000 equivalent album units include 32,000 vinyl sales. Doja Cat remains at No. 7 with her latest album Planet Her released by the rapper-singer on June 25.

Marquee shot at a release party for Young Thug’s new album Punk at Delilah on October 12, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“I usually don’t show emotion, which is why my storytelling songs be so hard. Y’all usually don’t see nothing from me, so when you hear a song that’s really serious, you’re like, ‘Oh my fu**ing God.’ You remember a ni**a human. Like, ‘OK, he is human, and he’s saying sh*t that we’re really going through right now,” the “Stoner” rapper told Complex of the kind of music he’s currently making.

“Punk is just real life stories. The whole album is purified. It’s just real,” added the 30-year-old.

Check out “Bubbly” featuring Drake and Travis Scott above and listen to the Gunna-assisted “Insure My Wrist” below: