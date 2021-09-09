YoungBoy Never Broke Again Inks Global Joint Venture With Motown Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to expand his brand from behind bars with his new global partnership with Motown Records, which includes a joint venture between Motown and the Louisiana native.

The deal, which was announced yesterday (Sept. 8), will also include YoungBoy’s stable of artists, which includes Quando Rondo, NoCap, P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Rjae, and Rojay.

The first order of business under the agreement will be the release of the first volume of a Never Broke Again compilation album highlighting his label’s roster of talent to be preceded by its lead single, which is set to drop later this month. Never Broke Again Volume 1 will arrive in October and be followed by solo releases from teenage rapper P Yungin and Meechy Baby in 2022.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” the 38 Baby rapper said of the partnership. “I’m looking forward to working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”

Ethiopia Habtemariam, the CEO of Motown, mirrored YoungBoy’s sentiments, adding, “I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”

Renowned for being a hub for talent dating back to the ’60s, Motown is respected as a pillar of Black music, which Never Broke Again exec Kyle “Montana” Clairborne says makes it the perfect home for the label. “Motown has been an inspiration for generations—a place that helps develop artists, songwriters and business executives and I’m thankful to Ethiopia, Kenoe and the team for making Never Broke Again part of the Motown family,” he shared in a statement announcing the news.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for multiple drug and weapons-related charges.