YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar.

The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album.

While YoungBoy nor YouTube have issued a statement concerning the removal of the rapper’s music videos, fans online have speculated that the move may be in anticipation of a major development in YoungBoy’s career. Others have noted that numerous YoungBoy Never Broke Again music videos remain on Facebook. This tidbit has left many intrigued by the status of YoungBoy’s relationship with the platform on which he exclusively dropped his Until I Return project before making it available on streaming moving forward.

However, one video that remains on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s YouTube page is a clip teasing the release of From the Bayou, the rapper’s forthcoming collaborative project with Birdman. Originally announced in 2018, the project—which is slated to drop on Friday (Dec. 3)—could continue the rapper’s streak of chart-toppers, as YoungBoy is the only rap artist to score No. 1 debuts in the last three consecutive years.