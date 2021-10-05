YoungBoy Never Broke Becomes Third Rapper To Release No. 1 Album From Prison

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hasn’t let his current circumstance keep him from etching his name in the history books, as the incarcerated spitter becomes the first rapper to release No. 1 albums during the past three calendar years (2019, 2020, 2021).

The Baton Rouge firebrand joins Taylor Swift as the only two artist in music to have achieved this feat. YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, topped the Billboard 200 this week, also making him the third rapper after 2Pac and Lil Wayne to top the chart while serving a prison sentence.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a No. 1 album in each of the past three years (2019, 2020, 2021). The only other act with a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020 and 2021 is @taylorswift13. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 4, 2021

The album, which sold 137,000 album-equivalent units, edged out Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which slid to No. 2 on the chart with 135,000 copies sold in its fourth week of release. Sincerely, Kentrell marks YoungBoy’s fourth consecutive No. 1 debut of his career, following previous chart-toppers AI YoungBoy 2, 38 Baby 2, and Top.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Billboard200 chart. It earns him his fourth career No. 1 album, after 'AI YoungBoy 2' (2019), '38 Baby 2' (2020) and 'Top' (2020). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 4, 2021

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for drug and weapons possession. The 21-year-old was arrested by federal agents this past March in relation to a September 2020 incident in which he and several other associates were arrested in Baton Rouge while filming a music video.

Fans of YoungBoy have continued to support him fervently through his legal battles, with thousands of fans signing a petition for President Biden to release him from custody.