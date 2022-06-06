Yung Joc Cites Lil Flip As Inspiration For T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank”

The best songs in music history often come with equally great stories of how they came to be. The latest example of this comes from Yung Joc, who recently shared an interesting story about the origins of T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank,” revealing that the song had an unexpected artist as its inspiration: Lil Flip.

In an interview with VladTV, the 41-year-old rapper recalls the moments leading up to the creation of his and T-Pain’s 7x Platinum single. Joc discusses that he and T-Pain were at a Dallas car show where they would be performing later that evening. While there, Lil Flip pops up, and T-Pain, a massive fan of the Houston-based rapper, was very excited to meet him.

During this portion of the story, when T-Pain finally gets his chance to meet Flip, Joc replicates the facial expression that the “Game Over” rapper made as Pain extended his hand out to him for some dap. Screwing his face up in disgust, Joc said Flip responded, “n***a,’ and walked off.”

The Atlanta-based rapper told VladTV that T-Pain had his feelings hurt by Flip’s response, and even after they completed their performance at the Dallas show, Pain was still feeling a way about it. “We go do the show. So Pain comes back he like, ‘Man, that s**t really f**ked me up with Flip.’ So I was like, ‘All right, man, f**k that s**t, man, let’s go get something to drink.’ So he was like, ‘Man.’ I was like, ‘N***a, drinks on me. I’m buying all the shots.'”

Eight months after that night, Yung Joc said T-Pain pulled up to the studio and played him an early version of “Buy U A Drank,” which, at the time, featured the late Status Quo. Even though the track sounded great, according to Yung Joc, Pain had other ideas in mind for the song, specifically inspired by the Lil Flip incident in Dallas.

“How can I make a song called ‘Buy U A Drank’ and you the only n***a that ever bought me a drink,” said Joc when describing what Pain had told him at the studio eight months after meeting Lil Flip. The Atlanta-based rapper then said that T-Pain threw him on the track to help Pain “get back on, because in his mind [Pain] wasn’t where he was supposed to be.” Replacing Stat Quo, Joc’s verse was placed on the single and it was sent out that evening.

From that moment, “Buy U A Drank,” as the world has come to know it, was born. And seemingly from a chance encounter with Lil Flip.

You can watch the full VladTV interview above.