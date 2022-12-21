Zaytoven Launches New ZTP Label With Music Exec. Big Trill

Music producer Zaytoven has announced via Instagram that he and music executive Big Trill have launched their own music label, ZTP. They’re also looking for artists, producers and more to sign.

“We are Blessed to announce that ‘ZTP’ The Label is official,” Zaytoven wrote under his post Tuesday (Dec. 20). “Me and @therealbigtrill are officially a label. We are SIGNING artist, producers, song writers, DJs, all brands. we are looking for a real team a solid team. Searching for all talent in every city, every state, every town!!!! Let’s get to work.”

Zaytoven, nèe Xavier Lamar Dotson, already has an extensive resume, as he’s responsible for some of the biggest hits in Hip-Hop and R&B. Early in his musical journey, he helped shaped the careers of artists including OJ Da Juiceman, Yung LA, Lil Scrappy, Jagged Edge and more. Zaytoven has also worked with Migos, Gucci Mane, Future, and Jack Harlow, amongst others.

The Atlanta producer has teamed up multiple times with a plethora of artists for collaborative projects and compilations albums, including joint ventures with Chief Keef, Usher, Lecrae, B.o.B., Kountry Wayne, Boosie Badazz and more.

Back in January, Chief Keef revealed that he had an emotional moment in the studio while recording the track, “Ain’t Gonna Happen” from their joint project GloToven.

“Fun fact: on front of ain’t gonna happen a young ni**a was cryin thinking about them members but every time I cry I laugh so I ended up laughing and taking the crying out the front you only hear it on intro by the time I got to laughin,” Keef wrote on Twitter at the top of the year.

This year Zaytoven released two mixtapes, Streetz Got No Heart and Loverz n Friendz.