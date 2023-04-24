Zendaya Performs For First Time In 7 Years At Coachella 2023

Zendaya surprised fans on Saturday (April 22) during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2023 with a surprise performance. For the first time in seven years, the Euphoria star made a rare onstage appearance during Labrinth’s set as they sang their collabs, “I’m Tired” and the Emmy-nominated “All Of Us.”

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” said the 26-year-old actress via her Instagram Stories, following her cameo.

She added, “And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful. Wish y’all could understand how loud it was last night […] my mic picked up every single one of you. So thank you for singing along, it was one of the only ways I knew what I was singing lol.”

As she embraced Labrinth in a separate photo, she wrote, “Do it for the fam…” Fans reacted to the surprise performance via Twitter, praising her vocals.

One person wrote, “Best performance by far. Also refreshing to hear some raw live vocals instead of noisy playback. We need more Zenchella please.” Another added, “Zendaya was the highlight of this preposterous Coachella. […] Let’s hope this at least inspires Zendaya to make more music.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Zendaya (R) performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Disney alum released her self-titled debut album in 2013, that featured her hit single “Replay.” She last performed as a musical artist on the LP’s subsequent tour in 2015.

In March 2022, she tweeted, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.” To which her supporters responded, “we waiting” and even Grammy-winning producer D-Mile chimed in, “Please come back fully!!”

See a clip from her recent Coachella performance above.