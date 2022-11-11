Behani Enlists Ne-Yo For New Single “Real Man”

When new artists break on the scene they usually have an established act lead them in, that way the audience can take a listen and know that at least a fave would turn in a good performance. This time, Melbourne/Miami based singer, Behani (who is Italian and Persian), proves that R&B star Ne-Yo isn’t the only one with a stellar showing.

Having a super producer like Scott Storch on the music helps the uptempo track push the message of what a man can do to be a real one. Behani sings: “What’s money to a man when he got that/Spend a bag on a bag to apologize/When all he had to do was apologize.” Strong words from a strong woman on the hunt for a man that can recognize his missteps and correct them.

The song has an electro bounce, but the video is a throwback to the times of old. The desert diner is the location, with Behani as a waitress/rich woman and Ne-Yo as a distinguished gentleman/mechanic juxtaposes the idea of blue collar to upscale love and how both are the same.

Bringing the theme of the song together Ne-Yo, the lover of love songs, has a say in the matter from a man’s point of view: “My jewelry selection and my affection are both true works of art/You don’t ever have to ask if you need it, it’s there/Notice how I said need, Baby imma provide so that we can proceed.”

Behani states that the song is a showing of inspiration for the real love of her life, “I love my fiancé so much that he inspired me to create this song around the ingredients for a great man.” She continues lovingly, “for me personally, the list goes on and on, but it’s simplified to the basics and values. As much as the track is for women, it’s also for men to enjoy their values. When you’re honest and loyal to your woman, it’s something to celebrate.”