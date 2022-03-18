Premiere: Brandy And Her Daughter Sy’Rai Release “Nothing Without You” Duet For New ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Soundtrack

In honor of the new Cheaper By The Dozen remake for Disney+, Brandy and her 19-year-old daughter, Sy’Rai, have released a new collaboration. The single, “Nothing Without You,” is part of the film’s official soundtrack slated for official release on Friday (March 18), but here’s your chance to listen to the heartwarming jam a bit early.

Gail Lerner, the film’s director, shared with VIBE that she wanted the film’s end credits to have a song that drives home its themes of familial loyalty. Upon hearing the demo written by Taura Stinson and Jon Levine, Brandy fell in love with the track and knew she had to perform it alongside her favorite person. The song was then restructured as a duet to allow their natural chemistry as mother and daughter to shine through.

“I’m so excited for the world to hear the second collaboration between Mommy and me,” Sy’Rai expressed. “‘Nothing Without You’ is so special to me because family is at the backbone of everything we do. This is our tribute to our family.”

Lerner added, “With our film deadline looming, the song was turned around with terrific performances from both Brandy and Sy’Rai, enhancing Brandy’s legacy and cementing Sy’Rai as a rising star. The final product is a perfect manifestation of the film’s themes and demonstrates how we can all become the best versions of ourselves with family there to support us.”

“Nothing Without You” is an uptempo bop that speaks to the notion that being “on top of the world” means nothing without the ones you love the most at your side. Sy’Rai truly takes after her mother’s incomparable vocals as they compliment one another, and fans will be pleasantly surprised by the few bars we hear from B Rocka. Sy’Rai and Brandy first collaborated in 2020 on “High Heels” from The Vocal Bible’s long-awaited album, B7.

Cheaper By The Dozen is a fresh reimagining of the 2003 classic, which starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. The remake stars Gabrielle Union alongside Zach Braff and will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Listen to “Nothing Without You” above.