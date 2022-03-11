Premiere: Busy Signal Pays Homage To Smokey Robinson In “Cruising” Music Video

Busy Signal is dancehall’s most versatile hitmaker. Ready for some roughneck reality? Cue up “Stay So” and watch every badman in the place buss a blank. When it’s party time, drop “Watch Out For This (Bumaye),” his international Major Lazer collab, and watch the whole place tun up. If it’s bar work you want, check “All In One” and watch Busy brutalize a grip of classic Hip-Hop beats including “Juicy” and “5 Fingers of Death.” And when it comes to some smooth sounds for the ladies, the Turf Prezident knows just how to set a romantic mood.

“Some of Busy Signal’s biggest hits have been on the lovers’ records,” says Junior Brown, founder of Nuh Rush Records. Romantic rub-a-dub selections like “One More Night” and “Night Shift” have become a highlight of every Busy Signal performance. Today, VIBE and Boomshots proudly premiere the official music video for “Cruising,” a Nuh Rush production that is soon to become another fixture in Busy’s catalog.

“This will be one for the books,” says Busy, describing his dancehall remake of the Smokey Robinson R&B staple. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to do such a classic song in my own way and style.” Flowing over a warm digital riddim built by Dannie Bassie of the legendary Firehouse Crew, Busy works his Auto-Tune magic on the vintage hook before delving into the intricate lyrical patterns that have distinguished him as one of Jamaican music’s grandmasters.

The sun-soaked visual, directed by 300K, depicts a life of ease and abundance, free of cliched images like twerking and fire torches. Busy strums a guitar while his companion readies herself for a weekend joyride, anticipating a day of pure pleasure. Dropping the top on their green MG coupe, they cruise through Jamaica’s verdant countryside, stopping for some roadside refreshment before they continue their lovers’ holiday. Life should always be this nice.

Originally released on Motown Records, Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’” topped the charts in 1979 and inspired D’Angelo to sing his own sultry interpretation in 1995. Smokey’s miraculous melody always hits the spot, and there’s something about the idea of getting away from all the worries of the world with that special someone that never gets old. And in these stressful times, there’s never been a better moment to “let the music take your mind.”

Check out the brand new video up top, and stay tuned for Busy and VIBE’s exclusive IG Live coming soon.