Consequence Brings The Pain With “Blood Stain 2” Video Featuring Amerie

It’s been a while since we had a dope rhyme to step to from Queens, New York repper Consequence. Yet, he’s changed that with this new single “Blood Stain 2,” featuring songstress Amerie. Don’t get it twisted though, he’s been putting out music, it’s just that we haven’t had a proper release from him like this that takes us back to his Kanye days of flowing. Speaking of Ye, he’s the super producer of the boom-bap track that has Cons speaking on overcoming several battles.

These days songs are forced to be shorter than leprechauns, but this one seems to work in the tight timeframe. Amerie adds the right vocal spice to the speaker shaking diddy. A full verse from her might be dope to flex if there is a “Blood Stain 3.”

Cons has a video steeped in a reddish Sepia tone filter that gives a wave of nostalgia and also blends in the scenes between the storyline and he and Amerie’s performance. The beach scenes are cinematic and the tale of love and lessons can be caught if you check the frequency he’s giving.

This single sheds light on the forthcoming album by Cons titled Nice Doing Business With You, which is due to drop this September. Be on the look out for features with Chuck D, Rick Ross, YNW Melly and Cons’ preteen son, Caiden The Crownholder.