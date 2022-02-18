Premiere: DJ Chose Knows It’s “Too Late” For Those That Caught The Vapors

Believing in yourself takes a lot of self-confidence and dreams of a better day with visions of success, money and hopefully quality results. Houston, Texas native, but Ohio reared, DJ Chose knows that lane all too well and expounds on it with his latest single, “Too Late.”

The 10 times platinum rapper/producer is ready for the limelight again. Just a couple of years ago, he found a hit in his raunchy but catchy tune about the healthier sized women on his radar with the viral sensation “THICK.” It was so poppin’ that his Texas homie, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the remix. With the hilarious stutter hook of “Thic–thiccc–ccc…” Chose heard his track all over social media and the internet. “THICK” became an instant online sensation topping #1 on Billboard Top Triller U.S. list, Hot 100 list, and amassed over 2.3 billion views, and more than 7 million created videos on TikTok to date.

DJ Chose has worked with hip-hop star like, NBA Youngboy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates, Fredo Bang, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and now he’s back with the hard-hitting street breaking single from his upcoming full album on Create Music Group.

In his press release for “Too Late,” Chose states, “”The song was written about when I was working in silence, and the people around me were not in belief. Time passed by, and I developed this feeling that let me know I was alone, and when everyone came back, I knew it would be too late, and that’s how you get ‘Too Late.”

The 16 track album titled MULTI will drop in March 2022. In the meantime, get into “Too Late,” before it’s too late.