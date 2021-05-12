Premiere: Great Dame Slides On The Scene With Smooth Single “Somebody” ft. Notebook P

Rapper and model, Great Dame comes from a great lineage as he’s the son of Damien “D-Roc” Butler, The Notorious B.I.G’s best friend and crew manager during Junior Mafia’s early days. Yet, getting the family ties out in the open, Great Dame is out here to make his own name ring in the music arena as well. Repping out of the DMV area, young Dame emerges with his new single featuring singer Notebook P, titled “Somebody.”

“The making of ‘Somebody’ was a great experience. Working along side producer Mike Regal and Notebook P, being that everyone is on different coasts of the world, it was a new experience sending all the sessions and stems, because I’m used to working with artists in person,” Dame explains. “P and I recorded in Boston, while the beat was sent from Las Vegas.”

When the theme of the song is detailed, people will be able to lock in on either the times of old or the realness of right now. “The record was inspired by the real life experience of being young and outside. You may see someone that you like and you have to secure their attention and vibe asap,” says the smooth talking Dame. “The video was fun to shoot. The beautiful Aignér Autry was casted by True Legend Management. It was shot by Jared Alexander at Jared Alexander studios. We shot in Philadelphia, only taking two days to shoot. I co-directed it, as I like to be hands on with all my art.”

The scenes are vibey, but straight forward, which is also the style that Dame’s flow and lyrics can match with. Having an early hand in the production of the video and the process of building the song will help in the crafting of his future creations, as he settles into his sound and image.

“Things to look out for…I have an EP coming called The Great Grind, telling the untold story of Great Dame and his great grind. The tape is pushing the narrative of claiming what’s yours, what is your great grind? More songs to inspire aspiring minds and songs to compliment the vibes of listeners.”

We are sure Dame’s Dad and CYN crew are proud.