Jeremih Pinpoints “Changes” In New Single And Visual

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jeremih has returned to the R&B spotlight with his new single “Changes.” The Hitmaka-produced effort includes a sample from the 2003 R&B track “Read Your Mind” by Avant.

“Changes” is the first single from the Chicagoan’s forthcoming album. Jeremih also released an accompanying video for the track.

The Mills Miller-directed cinema takes place in the Windy City’s iconic downtown Riverwalk. In the video, Jeremih takes it back to true R&B storylines, depicting a heartbreak and then a longing for that love again.

He sings, “If I could keep you, I would keep it there/ We be vibin’ like you never left/ This damn too much to handle, but you gave me what I asked for/ ‘Cause I told you that I wanted space, but you didn’t have to pump the breaks.”

In a press release obtained by VIBE, Jeremih said: “We all go back & forth sometimes with relationships and the various changes they can have. The ups, the downs, but the best change is having someone that’ll make you stop doing what you’re doing to focus on just that.”

Ahead of “Changes,” Jeremih appeared on Verzuz during Omarion’s set back in June. He performed singles “Birthday Sex” and “Oui,” leading opponent, Mario, to joke about his vocal skills.

Jeremih’s forthcoming album is slated to be unveiled in the months ahead.

Check out the single and video for “Changes” above.