Premiere: Kranium Pulls Up In Style In “Wi Deh Yah” Music Video

VIBE has gotten the exclusive first look at the music video for dancehall superstar Kranium’s latest single, “Wi Deh Yah.” With the Jamaican-born artist’s Wi Deh Yah Tour mere months away, his biggest outing to date as a headliner in North America, the title of his single and forthcoming tour is appropriate.

Jamaican patois for “we’re here,” the phrase “wi deh yah” is an enthusiastic announcement of one’s arrival. In the video, Kranium is seen making his presence felt alongside fellow dancehall artist Tanto Blacks, as they ride around the streets of Miami in style and eventually pull up on a party.

“For this video, I just wanted to have fun,” Kranium tells VIBE. “Give that real party vibe and show how we’re pulling up to all parties when the weather warms up! The song itself is about having a good time living that rich lifestyle—with your crew, the ladies—and letting everyone know you’re here. Wi deh yah! Tanto Blacks is the standard of living life to the fullest, living rich, so I had to put him in the video as well.”

Check out the exclusive premiere for the “Wi Deh Yeah” music video above, and see the dates for Kranium’s Wi Deh Yah Tour below. Tickets are on sale now.

APRIL

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

30 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

MAY

1 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

3 – Montreal, QC – Fairmont

4 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

5 – Chicago, IL – Park West

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam

7 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

11 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial

12 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

14 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy