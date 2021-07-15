Premiere: Krizz Kaliko And Futuristic Deliver Upbeat Vibes With “Feelin’ Good” Music Video

As we approach summer’s midway mark, Krizz Kaliko teams up with Futuristic to brighten our day even more with the colorful visuals for their new collaborative single, “Feelin’ Good.” Directed by Anickan and filmed by NextGen Digital, the clip finds the pair enjoying their favorite activities. Kaliko fries up bacon and mobs around the house in his stylish fits while Futuristic puts on a “Quarantine Fifteen” with his snacking habits in between creating babies with his lady. According to Kaliko, the inspiration behind the record was to create an anthem to help get people acclimated to the world reopening and conjure upbeat, positive vibes among his listeners.

“I’ve always been an advocate for mental health and I think everyone’s mental well-being took a bit of a hit in the past two years,” Kaliko tells VIBE. “With everything starting to open back up, I wanted to release a song that could put a smile on people’s faces again. There’s something amazing about feeling empowered after putting yourself out there; it makes you feel good. I want everyone else to feel that way when they hear this song.

For Futuristic, “Feelin’ Good” gave him and Krizz the opportunity to display their versatility as emcees and showcase the playful side of their respective personalities. “I spent most of my life making people feel good and doing the song “Feelin Good” with Krizz Kaliko is another huge step in that direction,” the Arizona rep tells VIBE. “Krizz and I are known to be super technical rappers but this song allowed us to just have fun and make everybody smile. Run it up.”

Inspiring people to live their best life has become second nature for Kaliko, as “Feelin’ Good” follows his previous release, “WEIGHT,” which dropped earlier this year. The song tackled the topic of body positivity and was accompanied by a music video capturing a naked Kaliko combatting physique stereotypes. It also brought awareness to the issue and inspired the viral #RiskBeingSeenChallenge on TikTok and other social media platforms. Since leaving Strange Music after a 20-year tenure, “Feelin’ Good” is Kaliko’s second single released through his own independent label, Ear House Inc. As he embarks on the latest chapter in his journey, Kaliko looks to entertain the public and boss up under his own terms.

Watch the music video for “Feelin’ Good” below.