Premiere: Laya Drops A Cozy Music Video For “On Sight”

R&B singer LAYA has issued a brand new music video coinciding with her debut EP, Um, Hello. The Staten Island-bred talent released the project on Warner Records on Friday (April 8) and aims to showcase her talents to the world. The 11-track EP highlights LAYA’s abilities as a singer, songwriter, and versatile creator, as she balances airy melodies with hefty beats, explores nostalgic sounds through a modern lens, and packs it all with plenty of sass and seduction.

“Um, Hello! I need you to pick up the phone. My debut EP is too fire and it’s out now!” LAYA exclaimed via a press release.

Warner Records

The reissue of Um, Hello is LAYA’s first project since signing to Warner Records. She was discovered after independently releasing her own music. The tracklist includes classic R&B sounds with modern takes on the genre, as LAYA interpolates music from the likes of Brandy and Missy Elliott. Rising Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign also delivers a guest verse on the track “Brag.”

“Everything that I’ve gotten to this point, I’ve worked for and made happen,” LAYA expressed in the press statement. “It didn’t exist yesterday, but it exists today.” And clearly, tomorrow.

Watch the “On Sight” video above and check out Um, Hello below.