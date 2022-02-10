Premiere: Marzz Confronts A Toxic Love Amidst Healing On “KMS”

Inspired by the likes of Lauryn Hill and Brandy, rising R&B sensation, Marzz, rose to prominence in 2019 thanks to her signature freestyles and covers. She caught the attention of esteemed producer, Timbaland, and burst through the R&B scene last summer with the release of her debut EP, Love Letterz—a project all about her lessons in love and the journey of discovering what it truly means.

After taking the Amplified Stage at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and gaining a co-sign as a featured performer at the 2021 Lights On Fest, the Louisville-bred singer is back with her first release of 2022, “KMS.”

The track’s catchy bass puts her unique vocals front and center as she sings about a love killing her slowly. She exclusively revealed to VIBE the meaning behind the trap&B song. “KMS is about being over the bulls**t and not dealing with unnecessary drama. Taking time to heal and understand that certain people don’t deserve to be in your life anymore and to be ok with it,” she shared via email.

Though the song feels more like an appetizer than a full entree, it’s going to have to be enough to hold us over until she’s ready to fully quench our thirst.

However, the 21-year-old did partner with Ally Bank to bring the song to life in a COLORS-esque performance video as part of their new spotlight series—specifically created for rising stars—called Supporting Acts. Under hues of deep blue and a red light special, Marzz commands your attention as she sings about being tired of playing games and wanting all the smoke considering she isn’t even exclusive with the person her shots are aimed at.

Watch the performance video for “KMS” above.