Premiere: Moosie Wins Enlists Shiggy, Mr. Commodore And More For Laughs In “McLOVIN” Video

Who doesn’t crack up when you see the word McLovin? It’s more of who it’s attached to than the actual name…well, the name is hilarious. Thus, NYC artist on the rise, Moosie Wins (interesting name himself), titled his new clubby single, “McLOVIN,” after the famed nerdy-turned-turnt character from the 2007 comedy film, Superbad.

While the song bumps crazy, to keep the funny theme going in the video Moosie enlisted social media laugh inducing machines Shiggy of “Kiki, do you love me…” dance fame and side splitting skit creator Mr. Commodore. The two silly dudes help push the narrative of Moosie’s love lockdown storyline.

What I was trying to do was recreate the Superbad film, with visuals,” Moosie says. “[The] song was recorded almost a year ago, and I immediately had the idea of what to title [it] and how to market it.” Seeing an opportunity to take the video to a higher level he called in some help. “Was able to involve the top emerging comedians directly from New York, like Shiggy and Mr. Commodore…and we matched the vibe of the song, while we filmed. It was legendary.”

Moosie’s love interest is the beautiful Sara Stone, and a few special guests make cameos like rapper Phresher and social media comedian DownGoesFraser. The directing company of High Life Media blended the scenes well with the musical production of Ty Fyffe (of Murda Inc. hit making fame) & Just Max.

Be sure to check out the work of all involved in this production that takes hip-hop videos back to having fun and being creative. Also, check Moosie’s music on all streaming platforms. With a new full project on the way, listen to his most recent work below, Don’t Kill My Vibe, which released earlier this year.