New Music Friday: Bas, Snoh Aalegra, Dave East, IDK, Hotboy Wes, Dave B, Ant Clemmons

Snoh Aalegra performs on stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 24, 2019 in London, England.

Today is Friday, which marks the end of the workweek for many of us. It also means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from your favorite rap and R&B artists. And even if you find yourself on the clock this weekend or tending to other responsibilities, these songs will bring some much-needed levity and help you power through the madness of the tedious and mundane. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend (and keep your playlist fresh), check out VIBE’s picks of songs to put in immediate rotation.

—

Bas featuring J. Cole, Lil Tjay – “The Jackie”

Droptops and other forms of luxury get flexed on this cut from Bas, who phones in J. Cole and Lil Tjay for guest spots on the Queens native’s latest loosie in anticipation of his forthcoming album.

Snoh Aalegra featuring James Fauntleroy – “On My Mind”

Deep thoughts get spilled on this Snoh Aalegra and James Fauntleroy collaboration from Aalegra’s latest release, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, which finds the pair unloading over plush production by Sevn Thomas, Leon Thomas III, and Ali P.

Dave East & Harry Fraud – “Diamonds”

With his latest project, Hoffa, slated to drop at the end of the month, Dave East unleashes “Diamonds,” the first loosie from his collaborative album with producer Harry Fraud, which finds East providing his signature brand of slick talk over a haunting vocal sample.

IDK featuring Young Thug – “Pradadabang”

Bag season is in full effect, with IDK and Young Thug partaking in the festivities with this amped up number from IDK’s latest release, USEE4YOUSELF, produced by Almatic, JaVale McGee, Blue Rondo and IDK himself.

Hotboy Wes featuring Gucci Mane – “My Lil Dance”

Fresh off his signing to Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 Records, Hotboy Wes capitalizes on the buzz with a collaborative number featuring his new label boss, who adds to his pile of guest verses with this blistering stanza atop the Kid Culture produced track.

Dave B – “Cocktails”

Clean as Irish Spring, Dave B serves up a sonically pleasing blend with this introductory cut from the left coast native’s latest project, Vista.

Ant Clemmons featuring Kehlani – “Section”

Producers Ambezza and Scribz Riley deliver a steamy backdrop for Ant Clemmons to lyrically drunk-text while lounging in his private section, with songstress Kehlani lending her sultry vocals to the proceedings, resulting in one of the stronger r&b collabs of the week.

Vince Staples featuring Fousheé – “Take Me Home”

Staples teams up with Foushee for this standout from the Long Beach-bred rhyme animal’s new self-titled longplayer, which finds the pair tugging at the heart-sleeves as the analyze the strained dynamics that can occur between romantic partners.

Yung Bleu featuring Big Sean – “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)”

Hitmaka and Chrishan helm the boards on this guitar-laden offering, which finds Yung Bleu switching between melodic crooning and lyrical exercises, while Big Sean pops up with a stanza examining relationships with past lovers, extending Bleu’s recent streak of standout material.

Glasses Malone, The Game, Kurupt – “Gangsta Boogie”

Glasses Malone phones in two of his left coast brethren for this upbeat jam, which finds the three spitters keeping it gangsta while getting their boogie on over a Zapp-inspired soundscape provided by Fingazz.

Fredo Bang featuring Polo G – “Bless His Soul”

Fredo Bang connects with Polo G for this solemn salvo produced by Hardbody B-Eazy and DJ Chose, which finds the pair paying reverence to those in alignment with the code of the streets.