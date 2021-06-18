New Music Friday: H.E.R., Wale, Vince Staples, Jacquees, Mykki Blanco & More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists. To help you unwind and enjoy this new Juneteenth holiday weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs you should play to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

H.E.R. featuring Lil Baby – “Find A Way”

The award-winning artist links up with the rapper du jour of 2021, Lil Baby, who gifts the talented vocalist with a nifty guest verse on this collaboration from her debut studio album, Back of My Mind. The song, which serves as a change of pace from what you’d usually expect from H.E.R., finds her exuding a bit more swag than usual, making it an enjoyable curveball that deserves multiple revisits.

The dynamic duo Hitmaka and OG Parker teamed up with $K and Louxtwo to deliver this upbeat ditty to Wale, who comes with his latest lady-friendly banger doubling as his first release of the summer. Add in Chris Brown, who lends his syrupy vocals to the proceedings, and you get a selection worthy of your ear-time.

Vince Staples – “Law of Averages”

The Long Beach native returns off a hiatus with this one-off, scored by Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, Kenny Beats, Reske, and Staples himself. And if this warm-up record is any indication, Staples’ forthcoming self-titled album—his first in nearly three years—should generate even more songs that pique the public’s interest. You can catch the Vince Staples album next Friday (June 25).

Cash Money crooner Jacquees comes through with his latest release, a sultry number on which he shows reverence to the “homie, lover, friend,” in his life. Bolstered by a powerful guest spot by songstress Queen Naija—as well as production by Chef Tone, Nash B, Patrick “Guitarboy” Hayes—this composition is one that has bedroom burner written all over it.

Producer Falty DL delivers a jittery instrumental for Mykki to cook up a summer anthem over with this number from Blanco’s latest body of work, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. Featuring a captivating guest spot on the part of Kari Faux—who tackles hook duties while anchoring the track with a closeout verse—this selection is an indelible one that deserves real estate on your seasonal playlist.

Skepta featuring Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Project Pat – “Lane Switcha”

CXDY, OkTanner, Taz Taylor, and mjNichols construct the backdrop for this anticipated cut from the official F9 soundtrack, which finds Skepta rounding up a diverse cast of costars. Most notably, the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke makes his latest posthumous appearance.

Doe Boy links up with GS9 member Rowdy Rebel for a little “Shmurda Talk,” as the two brandish firearms and levy threats atop a menacing drill beat. Gradually returning to the form that brought him to the brink of stardom prior to his incarceration, Rowdy adds another standout feature to his growing list of appearances.

J Green featuring Hotboii – “Never Switching Sides”

Former YNW crew member and EMPIRE/510 Music Group signee JGreen comes through with his latest single, “Never Switching Sides,” which finds the Florida native teaming up with Hotboii for a twangy ditty extolling the virtues of honor and loyalty.

Big Guwop gets back to his icy ways on this Mike Will Made-It production, featuring a sneaky sample of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Long Kiss Goodnight.” An ode to his collection of diamond-studded wristwear and other jewelry, this deep cut from Gucci Mane’s new Ice Daddy album is one of the more impressive, slept-on cuts to surface this week and gets our nod of approval.

Rich The Kid assumes hook duties as he joins GoldLink on this sublime standout from the DMV rep’s new album, HARAM!. Produced by Nabeyin, Oh Gosh Leotus, and Wallis Lane, the track includes a verse from both before an airy outro takes us away.

Canarsie spitter Rah Swish keeps it strictly Brooklyn for the remix to his breakout single, “Woo Back,” teaming up with fellow drillers Fetty Luciano and Young Costamado. Produced by Jetz, this summer-ready retread infuses new life into the original, which is currently one of the hottest homegrown records out of the five boroughs that’s been able to grow legs beyond the borders of the city.

This languid number, powered by a guitar-driven track produced by Tyler Dopps, max & kyle, is perfect for a scenic drive with captivating convos with that special someone. Travis Thompson, KYLE, and Kota The Friend’s respective styles all mesh seamlessly, creating a well-constructed offering that makes this tune a must-listen.

DaBaby – “Ball If I Want To”

The North Carolina megastar continues to remain an omnipresence, rolling out his latest quickstrike offering, which finds him maneuvering over a sparse soundscape produced by d.a. got that dope.