New Music Friday: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Hunnah, Mario, Chris Brown, YG And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Kid Cudi, Jay-Z – “Guns Go Bang”

Kid Cudi and Jay-Z unveil their blockbuster collaborative effort, “Guns Go Bang,” from The Harder They Fall soundtrack, which finds Hov lacing up his boots for yet another lyrical masterclass. Anchored by twangy vocals from Cudi, this selection finds the pair reuniting for the first time since Blueprint 3’s “Already Home,” with equally impressive results. — Preezy Brown

Mario feat. Chris Brown – “Get Back”

Upon seeing the cover art for the collaboration between the legendary crooners, I thought the beat would be more sultry ballad than uptempo bop. Nonetheless, I’m not mad about these men joining forces. Mario tells Rated R&B, “Being able to continue to make memorable moments that will contribute to R&B being a mainstream genre means a lot to me. My brother and I have been proud to represent the DMV and it makes it that much more rewarding when you are genuinely a fan of someone as a creator and performer and to see certain collaborations like this come into fruition is monumental.” — Mya Abraham

One half of the City Girls, Yung Miami, stepped outside of her box and put forth a surprising new track, “Rap Freaks.” Falling in line with the likes of Biggie Smalls, Trina, Lil Kim, and Nicki Minaj, the Miami artist runs down a list of her industry peers and describes sexual encounters. She name-drops Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Baby, and more. The visual, creatively directed by the rapper herself, features BDSM-inspired scenes involving whips, cages, and Yung Miami literally feeling herself. — DeMicia Inman

Alicia Keys – “Best Of Me”

Last year, we were introduced to ALICIA. This year, we’re learning about the duality of KEYS. The singer returns with the latest single from her forthcoming double album, slated for Dec. 10. Both versions of “Best Of Me” aren’t drastically different, but it’s very apparent this is a love song for her husband, Swizz Beatz. To Sade’s “Cherish The Day” sample, Alicia sings, “You feed the mystery/You are my red and my blue pill/It makes me come alive…”The single also features production from Raphael Saadiq. — MA

Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and BackRoad Gee – “King Kong Riddim”

“Gorilla in the jungle, man, I don’t sing-song,” BackRoad Gee barks atop a jittery soundscape courtesy of Jeymes Samuel, while representatives of Roc Nation, The LOX, and Griselda each string together rewind-worthy couplets. Kicked off by Jadakiss, with Conway and Jay-Z trailing on the break, this heater is an effortless slam dunk that is sure to become a mix show and playlist favorite, in short order. — PB

Megan Thee Stallion – “Warning”

Thee Stallion rolls out her wildly-anticipated Something for Thee Hotties, which finds the Texas-bred femme fatale and man-eater flexing her skills as a lyricist while simultaneously giving the public something to twerk to. “Only ni**as hate me is the ones that can’t afford it/This is a motherf**king broke ni**a warning,” Megan disclaims atop a rollicking, 808-powered backdrop that brings to NOLA bounce to mind and stands among the more enticing numbers on this freewheeling effort. — PB

Hunnah – Unloved (EP)

Dreamy songbird Hunnah delivers a soulfully unapologetic project with her new piece of art, Unloved. “‘Too many things try not to say out loud’ is the first line on this project and a perfect summary of where this project came from narratively when it comes to my feelings on love and desire,” she explained to VIBE exclusively. “I hate talking about it because of self-doubt and shame and wanting to appear that I don’t need or want anything outside of myself. But the things I avoid talking about are the things that come out in song and so this project kind of demanded to be made. I had all these songs about my feelings on coming into my late 20s and never having been in love or in a relationship and feeling so detached from the world of romantic love and it all just started to fit together. So, I decided to release that element of shame and make the project that was honest and in my heart. Sonically, I’m really proud of my vocal production on this and was lucky to work with producers who helped me reflect the lyric stories in the tracks.” — MA

Big Sean & Hit-Boy feat. Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk – “Loyal To A Fault”

Sean Don allows his heart to bleed over the beat on this Hit-Boy produced collab from the dynamic duo’s new What You Expect EP. A rare spotting of crooner Bryson Tiller and a guest spot from Lil Durk keeps things interesting, as the trio collides for what has the makings to be a dark horse hit. — PB

YG – “Sign Language”

YG paints a vivid picture of the West Coast lifestyle on this trunk-rattling one-off to tide fans over until his next full-length offering. Produced by RealMind and Terrace Martin, this salvo finds the Compton native and chin-checker twisting his fingers and paying homage to his hardscrabble roots. — PB

Alabama rapper Flo Milli returns with a brand new song, rapping over a sinister beat, and reminding fans of the bossy lyricist that first grabbed their attention. On “Ice Baby” the 21-year-old declares she’s “too rich to lose her cool” directing all focus to the brick on her wrist. — DI

A$AP Ferg feat. Pharrell Williams – “Green Juice”

Ferg takes listeners on a ride to Amsterdam Avenue with Pharrell in tow on the new Roc Nation client’s latest single, which finds him cascading atop a futuristic soundscape provided by the Neptunes. “This [is] for Harlem,” the A$AP Mob standout warns prior to reeling off a braggadocios rhyme spill, while Pharrell provides vocal reinforcement on the hook, resulting in a grand return by Ferg that more than lives up to the hype. — PB

Teamarr feat. Meer Colon – “Show Me Love”

Teamarr’s latest single featuring Meer Colon is perfect for cuffing seasons and low-key parties. The Raedio signee sings about simply wanting temporary companionship from a stranger. “I wanna dance with somebody/I wanna dance with this stranger/I wanna feel on your body/show me love,” she echoes throughout the chorus. However, it’s the line when she says, “break my back without breaking my heart” that truly sums up the song’s meaning. — MA

Curren$y & Harry Fraud feat. Larry June – “Super Series”

Fresh off dropping his Still Stoned on Ocean project earlier this month, Curren$y doubles back with Regatta, his latest collaborative effort with multi-tasker of the year, Harry Fraud. Hooking up with Larry June for this smoothed-out cut, The Hot Spitta continues his hot streak of toker-friendly releases. — PB

Ivy Sole and Topaz Jones link up for a steamy effort, “One More Night.” The sensual song features delicate vocals from Ivy Sole and a smooth rap verse from Topaz Jones, with both artists making the convincing argument for their romantic interest to stay another night. The track effortlessly blends hip-hop and R&B and is the second offering from Ivy Sole’s forthcoming album Candid. The video was directed and edited by Ivy Sole. “One More Night” was written, produced by Ivy Sole and Topaz Jones. — DI

BJ The Chicago Kid – “6 Months”

In the second installment of the BJ Wednesdays series, “6 Months” reflects on the sweet spots and growing pains of a new relationship. On the lullaby, he sings “I’m tellin’ you right now while the sun shinin’ beautiful/I’ll still love you through the rain/Mark my words, record ’em loud/And play this back, six months from now…” — MA

Mick Jenkins feat serpentwithfeet – “Scottie Pippen”

Chicago rhymester Mick Jenkins addresses the Elephant In The Room on his latest body of work, which finds him sticking to the script with a bevy of dense stanzas atop percussive backdrops. Comparing his inability to survive without his romantic counterpart with a certain Chicago Bulls sidekick’s failure to live up to top billing, Jenkins and costar serpentwithfeet come through with an understated, yet satisfying slice of soul-infused boom-bap. — PB

Ola Runt – “Same Nigga”

Looking to make up for wasted time following the settlement of his legal issues, Ola Runt looks to present himself as the next big thing out of Atlanta on his latest release, Henchmen Crime Family: Life of Sin. Ola comes out the gate swinging with this amped-up selection, which finds him standing on the frontlines while sneering at his ops with the brazen bravado of one that’s been through the storm and come out the other side stronger for the experience. — PB

Thuy – “i hope u see this”

Rising Vietnamese R&B singer Thuy has readied her debut EP i hope u see this featuring nine tracks detailing her experiences in love and life. On the title track, the vocalist sings to both her younger self and others, hoping they are able to stand confidently and be seen. Other singles from the project include the sassy “In My Bag,” and the introspective “In My Head” — DI

Kosha Dillz – “Is It Me”

With his impromptu performance alongside Fat Joe making the rounds online, New York rhymer Kosha Dillz looks to capitalize on the moment and newfound attention with “Is It Me,” the latest single from his album, Nobody Cares Except You. Produced by Sad Pony and accompanied by a visual that shows off Dillz’s unique personality, the track is a solid listen and shows Dillz’s talents extend beyond a viral clip. — PB

Fly Anakin – “Sean Price”

Dedicated to the legacy of late rapper Sean Price, Richmond, VA spitter Fly Anakin pens a jam, which is accompanied by a visual shot in Brooklyn that takes direct inspiration from the Boot Camp Clik members life. “Sean Price inspired me to stand on what I believe in and say whatever I feel no matter what type of beat it is,” Anakin says. “His influence put me in the driver’s seat, I grew wings and sh*t.” — PB

Jordan Hawkins – The Heart Won’t Stop (EP)

This modern blend of D’Angelo and Prince seamlessly released his debut EP, The Heart Won’t Stop. Hawkins tells VIBE, the project “is a collection of stories from my love life in Los Angeles. For some reason, deeper love has always inspired me to make more meaningful music […] My college relationship produced tracks like ‘We Have’, ‘Thankful,’ and ‘Honey,’ while my current relationship produced tracks like ‘Risky,’ ‘Slow Down’ and ‘Make Me Feel.’”

The highlighted single, “Make Me Feel,” he explains, “is a reflection of my first true heartbreak. The irony of the story was after being manipulated and lied to, I still found myself in love with this person despite the pain they had caused me. After spending 3 months apart and getting back together, I questioned the authenticity of everything the person did but for some reason, the heartbreak left me wanting to believe in the love more. ‘Make Me Feel’ is a reflection of this battle.” — MA

Poo Bear – “Distant Shore”

Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Poo Bear steps from behind the scenes into the spotlight with his new single, “Distant Shore,” which finds him showcasing his talents as a budding songbird. One of his first drops since inking the joint venture between Def Jam Recordings and his label, Bearthday Music, “Distant Shore” was released independently, but builds on the buzz of previous singles like “The Day You Left” and gets the VIBE Tribe’s nod of approval. — PB

TJ Atoms – “Potato Chips”

Gaining rave reviews with his portrayal of Ol’ Dirty Bastard in the Hulu drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Philly native TJ Atoms is ready to push his own rap dreams to the forefront with his debut single, “Potato Chips.” Preceding his forthcoming debut project, the track is a strong introduction to TJ’s talents beyond the small screen and certainly has our interest piqued. — PB

TEC – “Web The World”

Newcomer TEC makes his presence felt with the titular single to his new album, Web The World, which finds the artist in a reflective mode. Featuring guest spots by Boosie BadAzz, Too $hort, and OMB Peezy, TEC’s Web The World album looks to continue the Baton Rouge native’s ascent to the forefront of the new class of southerners making waves in the game. — PB