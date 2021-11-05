New Music Friday: Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Key Glock, LATTO And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your weekend festivities.

Silk Sonic – “Smokin Out The Window”

Once again, Silk Sonic didn’t disappoint and the anticipation for their album has only grown. The third single from An Evening With Silk Sonic is a hilarious jam about men who are fed up with spoiling a woman who is blatantly doing them wrong by being for the streets instead of being a monogamous lover. The men sing, “This bi**h got me payin’ her rent/payin’ for trips/Diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist/And here I am all alone” and it’s just perfect. The song is a hoot; Nov. 12 cannot arrive soon enough. — Mya Abraham

Travis Scott – “ESCAPE PLAN” / “MAFIA”

Aside from popping up alongside the likes of Baby Keem and Erica Banks, 2021 has been a relatively quiet year for Travis Scott. Now, he’s broken his silence in a big way with the dual release of two singles, “ESCAPE” and “MAFIA,” both of which play to Scott’s strength, which is creating and curating sonic vibes to zone out to, whether in the middle of a raucous party or by your lonesome. As fans await the arrival of Utopia, the follow-up to his 2018 drop, Astroworld, this pair of loosies should afford Scott added grace as he continues to tinker with the album. — Preezy Brown

City Girls – “Scared”

Featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Bruised City Girls have unleashed an anthem for resilient bad bi**hes. Both JT and Yung Miami trade verses demanding to know “who want the smoke” and questioning “why these silver spoon bi**hes actin’ all hood?”. “Scared” reminds listeners of the Miami rap duo of their ability to have fun on songs like “Rap Freaks” and reflect on songs like “Ex For A Reason” but still deliver the cautionary sounds fans have grown to love. — DeMicia Inman

LATTO – “Soufside”

“I’m from the Southside, bougie bi**hes and dope boys,” Latto announces on this cocksure number, which finds the Atlanta rep penning an ode to her formative stomping grounds. The first single from her forthcoming sophomore album due to drop in early 2022, “Soufside” comes on the heels of her bar-heavy visit with the L.A. Leakers and adds to her growing list of bangers. — PB

Key Glock – “From The Bottom”

South Memphis hustler Key Glock returns with his latest project, Yellow Tape 2, on which the indie-minded spitter serves up a healthy heaping of street parables and insights from his life. This King Wonka-produced standout from the album finds Glock accounting for his blessings amid the efforts of his foes while remaining cutthroat all the way to the end. — PB

Summer Walker – Still Over It (Album)

Yes, the rumors are true. This album will have you with wine in one hand, weed in the other hand, sliding down a wall, and gathering yourself while you contemplate which ex to cuss out. Summer, like all of us, is still over it and rightfully so—between the lack of reciprocity, the “circus,” and the “constant bullsh*t.” Cardi B’s sound advice made for a perfect introduction to lay the album’s foundation and Ciara wrapped it all up with a bright pink bow with her prayer. Everyone can find something to resonate with, but for the time being, just play “4th Baby Mama” on repeat. — MA

Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes – “Murder Music”

A trio of the hardest wordsmiths on the East Coast convenes at the behest of a West Coast icon. Snoop Dogg rounds up Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes for this lyrically murderous salvo produced by Nottz. If this offering is any indication of the firepower listeners can expect on Algorithms, Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming Def Jam debut, consider us all in. — PB

Terrace Martin Feat. James Fauntleroy, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign – “Drones”

Winter may be quickly approaching, but this thumper reminds us that it’s always sunny in California, as Terrace Martin turns in a ditty perfect for cruising with the windows or the top down. Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntleroy, this titular track from Drones, Martin’s latest album, is a groove that’s simply too good to be disturbed, or ignored, for that matter. — PB

Elijah Blake – The Neon Eon (Album)

Elijah Blake dropped his latest feat, The Neon Eon and shared exclusively with VIBE the meaning behind the single that snagged our attention the most, “Dark Skin” featuring D Smoke, Muni Long, and Durand Bernarr. “Growing up, I often wondered why the girls that I had the biggest crushes on in middle school didn’t understand how rich and gorgeous their melanin was. Now in my adulthood, I realize how important representation and acknowledgment is. We need more songs that remind the world just how beautiful it is to celebrate all skin tones. This record in particular is unapologetically lifting up all shades of chocolate.”

Blake continued, “D Smoke puts the icing on top with his poetic approach to rap that I’m a huge fan of. I love Durand Berrnar’s subtle but undeniable presence throughout the record, and I felt it very important to have a Black Queen’s perspective as well, so Muni Long who I’ve known since we were kids singing on YouTube together made complete sense to make ‘Dark Skin’ complete.” — MA

French Montana, Fivio Foreign – “Panicking”

Non Native and Bordeaux cook up an epic soundscape for two of the New York’s finest to collide on, as French Montana and Fivio Foreign leave the opps in a state of shock on this cross-borough jam. — PB

Zach Zoya – “Start Over”

Multihyphenate talent Zach Zoya has issued an official video for his latest single “Start Over.” The upbeat song makes a fresh start sound like magical bliss. Filmed in the home city of Montréal, the video portrays memories of a past relationship. “It’s about young, impulsive, tumultuous love,” said the rising R&B and Hip-Hop artist in a press release. “The kind of love you would do all over again even knowing how dark it can get. The type of love that’s always worth it.” — DI

Bobby Shmurda – “Splash”

As anticipation for a proper solo single, let alone a full-length project, from Bobby Shmurda continues to boil over. The Brooklynite whets fans’ appetites with this Aloy and Danny Wolf-produced quick-strike offering. Waxing poetic about his splashy collection of jewelry and past criminal exploits, the hometown hero sounds fully invigorated, with an evolved delivery that bodes well for future releases. — PB

Aiyana Lee – “RICH KID$”

I had the pleasure of hearing a slew of songs from Aiyana Lee a while back, and immediately, I was smitten. Every song was a hit, so allow me to formally introduce Aiyana-Lee with her newest single, “Rich Kids.” Between this and her single, “Bedroom,” which has amassed over 2.2 million views on YouTube, she definitely needs to be added to the list of blue-eyed soul artists. — MA

Aminé – “OKWME”

Oregonian rhymer Amine is known for feel-good jams that uplift the spirit and get the feet moving. Both of which are accomplished while giving his new album, TWOPOINTFIVE, a spin. Multi-tasking between melodious croons and witty couplets, Amine takes a “do what you like” approach on this upbeat offering, which is powered by a funky backdrop courtesy of producer Lido. — PB

Jay Blaze feat. Bobby Skyz – “Cake”

Los Angeles-based artist Jay Blaze delivers a sweet new song with “Cake” and invites listeners to indulge in the celebratory track. With assistance from Bobby Skyz, the track follows Blaze’s summer release “Poppin.” “Cake will be your new guilty pleasure,” Blaze declared in a provided statement. — DI

NLE Choppa feat. Polo G – “Jumpin”

Money machines get put into overdrive on this aggressive number from NLE Choppa, which finds the young star reconnecting with Polo G, with who he previously joined forces on the Chicagoan’s 2020 single, “Go Stupid.” Produced by CashmoneyAp, Daniel Moras, Los Hendrix, and Youngkio, this cut has us wondering when we can expect a new album from Choppa, or if the possibility for a joint project between the two could be a possibility down the line. — PB

BJ The Chicago Kid – “MAKING ME MAD”

Wrapping up BJ Wednesdays, BJ The Chicago Kid presents his new EP, Three, and its final installment with “MAKING ME MAD.” The new single highlights the moments in relationships when one thrives from toxicity.

In a statement, when discussing the process of making Three, the crooner explained, “It feels good to be independent and finally be able to give my fans the music I’ve been making closer to the time it’s been created. It’s an empowering feeling because I think as artists often by the time a project comes out, we have emotionally detached from it. Three is special because this is very much my current takes or feelings on love and relationships instead of my thoughts from 1 to 2 years ago!” — MA

IV4 feat. Jeremih – “Stroke”

Sensuous vibes are in the air as IV4 connects with Jeremih for this addictive, bedroom romper. Produced by Ism and Mally Mall, the rising songstress’ latest collaborative effort precedes her forthcoming EP, which is due to be unleashed in early 2022 and could mint her as one of the emerging vocalists in R&B to keep an eye on moving forward. — PB

Kay Flock feat. G Herbo – “Being Honest (Remix)”

The Bronx has become the latest hotbed for talent in New York’s rap scene as of late, with a succession of hungry upstarts emerging as potential stars in the making. Kay Flock is at the forefront of the borough’s youth movement, which he proves with his debut project, The D.O.A. Tape, which includes the G Herbo-assisted remix to his breakout cut, “Being Honest.” — PB

Saba feat. Daoud – “Fearmonger”

Chicago rapper Saba has announced a new album Few Good Things and issued the first single from the anticipated project produced by Daoud and daedaePIVOT. On the funk-fueled “Fearmonger” confronts the anxiety of poverty, the unfairness of capitalism, and the resistance necessary to survive. — DI

Lady Wray – “Through It All”

Lady Wray, f.k.a. Nicole Wray, returns with her new single, “Through It All,” which finds the veteran songstress flexing her vocals atop a percussive instrumental crafted by producer Leon Michels. With her forthcoming album, Piece of Me, her first project in over five years, arriving in January 2022, we’re confident this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing of Wray prior to its release, but this syrupy selection definitely makes for a great first impression. — PB