New Music Friday: Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Mozzy, Tems, Iann Dior, Hunnah, And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack the last official weekend of summer.

Lil Nas X featuring Doja Cat – “Scoop”

“You ever seen a n*gga in Pilates,” Lil Nas X enquires on this blockbuster collaboration with Doja Cat from Montero, the rapper’s highly-anticipated debut studio album. Produced by Take A Daytrip, this number has the makings of a future Billboard Hot 100 smash for Lil Nas X, as he and Doja connect for one of the more enticing offerings unveiled during this past week. — Preezy Brown

Mozzy featuring EST Gee and Babyface Ray – “Beat the Case”

After joining forces with YG for their collaborative project, Kommunity Service, earlier this year, Sacramento rep Mozzy returns with Untreated Trauma, his second full-length release of 2021. Trading stanzas with buzzworthy spitters EST Gee and Babyface Ray, Mozzy presents a rollicking street banger inspired by those avoiding the long arm of the law. — PB

Currensy – “Villon”

Announcing his musical plans for the foreseeable future earlier this month, which includes six forthcoming projects, Currensy unveils the first, Matching Rolexes, a joint album produced entirely by boardman Kino Beats. Of the 11 songs included on the album, this solo offering, which captures Spitta reeling off bars about his love for gardening, is one that instantly grabs your attention, making it a must-add to your playlist, particularly for tokers. — PB

H.E.R. featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk – “Find A Way”

Producer Chi Chi crafts a twangy backdrop for H.E.R.’s latest release as the songstress continues to capitalize on the momentum gained from her debut album, Back of My Mind. Costarring Lil Baby and Lil Durk, this salvo finds the trio of stars reflecting on their rise to the top and the fair-weather friends lost along the way, making for a motivational anthem for those navigating their way through the trenches. — PB

Lakeyah featuring Tee Grizzley and DJ Drama – “313-414”

Milwaukee rhymer Lakeyah crosses state lines on “313-414,” connecting her with Detroit rep Tee Grizzley for a heater where the pair put on for their respective hometowns. Produced by Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Reul stopplaying, this cut, which includes adlibs from DJ Drama, conjures memories of the spinner’s Gangsta Grillz series, as Grizzley and Lakeyah run roughshod over frantic 808s, sans a hook. — PB

iann dior featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “V12”

Internet Money rep iann dior connects with Lil Uzi Vert for this bouncy salvo, which first previewed on Instagram in fall 2020 and is over a year in the making. Produced by Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and Cxdy, this feel-good offering continues dior’s ascent as a rising star and should hold fans over until the Puerto Rican export’s next single or full-length release. — PB

Quando Rondo – “i8”

Continuing to pick up the pieces following the tumultuous year he’s endured, Quando Rondo comes through with his latest offering, lifted from the deluxe version of his Still Taking Risks album. Produced by Hoops, Yung Finchie, Producedbykb, and CxbGoCrazy, who cook up a somber soundscape for Rondo to emote over as the Georgia native finds escapism from his turbulent lifestyle in the form of luxury vehicles, including the song’s namesake, the pricey BMW i8. — PB

Tems featuring Brent Faiyaz – “Found”

This Brent Faiyaz-assisted track from rising Nigerian star, Tems, warrants a cute two-step in the arms of your boo. Though Faiyaz sings, “I’ll mind my manners / Won’t take advantage / Trust I can manage that,” Tems slides in with her enticing vocals to respond that she’s not falling and she’s not weak. What appears to be a ballad for lovers is actually an empowering anthem for self-love while also enjoying the company of someone else. — Mya Abraham

Hunnah featuring Amindi – “My Man”

Ethiopian-Canadian songbird, Hunnah, is joined by alt-R&B singer, Amindi as they sing about the ideal man. Hunnah expressed that the song stems from the “perfect man list” she wrote back in high school. “[My friends] know how ridiculous my perfect man list can get and so I had this idea to write down the things I’ve said about my dream guy and make a song out of that,” she explained via press release. — MA

Kitty Ca$h featuring Kiana Ledé – “Just Fine”

For her debut single, DJ/Producer Kitty Ca$h dropped a bilingual uptempo dance track featuring songstress Kiana Ledé. The captivating rhythm of trumpet sounds and bass paired with Ledé’s sultry tone play on desire and a woman daring to be direct. Ca$h explained that this track is about love that reassures and makes one want to keep pouring into it while also allowing one to feel free and just go with the music. — MA

Vedo featuring Lloyd – “Sex Room”

The days of fine R&B men seducing women through music are still alive and well. Vedo tapped Lloyd for “Sex Room,” a song that should be added to all late-night playlists. Similar to something you may hear from Pretty Ricky’s “Grind On Me,” this jam welcomes all sneaky links, entanglements, and anything in-between. — MA

Kyle Dion – “Comfortable”

Kyle Dion released his second studio album, SASSY today (Sept. 17) and the 17-track LP features the song, “Comfortable.” No two tracks sound the same on this experimental project; however, this guitar-laced slow jam definitely stands out. He sings about wanting his partner to be comfortable enough to show all their sides, but even if they don’t, “You ain’t gotta say too much when your head game is crazy.” — MA

VanJess – “Love & Hope”

After the success of their single, “Slow Down” featuring sensual crooner, Lucky Daye, VanJess returns with the deluxe version of their album, Homegrown. The promising ballad, “Love & Hope,” is one of four new tracks that showcase their growth since their 2018 debut, Silk Canvas. “Love & Hope” reminds us that “romance is about the possibility of things.” — MA