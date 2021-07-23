New Music Friday: Yung Bleu, Pop Smoke, EST Gee, Smiley, Swedish House Mafia, Kiana Lede

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Yung Bleu featuring H.E.R. – “Tired of You”

After dominating the first half of 2021 with hits like the Drake-assisted smash, “You’re Mines Still,” as well as his recent banger, “Baddest” featuring Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, Yung Bleu touches down with this sultry number featuring H.E.R. from his wildly anticipated debut, Moon Boy.

EST Gee featuring Future and Young Thug – “Lick Back Remix”

Juke Wong and FOREVEROLLING craft a sinister beat for CMG spitter EST Gee to maneuver over for the remix to his breakout single. Getting added reinforcement from Future and Young Thug, who rise to the occasion with slick stanzas of their own, the Louisville native shines on this outing, as well as the entirety of his new project, Bigger Than Life Or Death.

Smiley featuring Drake – “Over The Top”

Drake continues setting the tone for his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album with yet another lethal guest verse, this time co-starring alongside fellow Toronto rep Smiley over a booming Tay Keith production. Rapping, “Nike don’t pay me to tell you, ‘Just do it’ / They pay me to show you, I do it again,” Drizzy flexes his Nike endorsement while musing over his dominance in the game and the comforts of his nine-figure lifestyle.

Pop Smoke – “Questions”

Victor Victor drops off the deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s posthumous sophomore effort, Faith, which arrives right in time for the late Brooklyn rep’s July 20th birthday. This additional track finds the Canarsie native wooing a hottie over an 808 Melo-produced backdrop sampling Ja Rule’s 2002 hit, “Down Ass Bitch,” and has the potential to garner Pop even more radio spins and airplay.

Swedish House Mafia featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake – “Lifetime”

Swedish House Mafia return in grand fashion with this pulsating groove that’s sure to get bottles popping and dance floors rocking. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, SHM and company urge listeners to attack life with fervor and zest, enjoying every moment to the fullest.

Kiana Lede featuring Kehlani – “Ur Best Friend”

Piano keys and 808s envelope the vocals of R&B songstress Kiana Lede, who gives the real on the entanglements that go on between lovers and friends on her latest offering. Produced by OG Parker, Smash David, Tenroc, and Mike Woods, with a guest spot from Kehlani, this slow-burner is sure to garner a few side-eyes and smirks, but is sonically irresistible and worth the risk.

Belly featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug – “Better Believe”

One of the more underrated tandems in the game, Belly and The Weeknd collide yet again on Belly’s latest loosie, which finds the award-winning songwriter and lyricist addressing the naysayers and reveling in the trappings of his success. Young Thug pops up with another feature verse that anchors the track on a high note and lends credence to our belief that he’s one of the most prolific performers in music today.

Kem featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Lie To Me (Remix)”

Veteran R&B crooner Kem draws from the catalog of Big Pun as he samples the late rhyme legends 1998 hit, “Still Not A Player,” for the remix to his single, “Lie To Me.” Joined by Wiz Khalifa, who falls through with a smoothed out verse of his own, Kem proves that even though he’s an old soul, he’s retained the ability to keep things fresh while staying young at heart.

Bizzy Banks featuring PnB Rock – “Adore You”

Producer d.a. got that dope cooks up a guitar-laden groove for Bizzy Banks, who switches up the vibes on this cut from his new album, Same Energy. Taking a more measured approach than his other aggressive fare, Bizzy links up with PnB Rock while showcasing his versatility for this standout number.