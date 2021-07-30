New Music Friday: Isaiah Rashad, Dave East, Tink, Young Dolph, And Logic

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Keep scrolling for VIBE’s picks for the songs you need to check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Isaiah Rashad featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “From The Garden”

Producer Kal Banx laces Isiah Rashad with a rollicking backdrop for this opener from the TDE rep’s long-awaited project, The House Is Burning. Lil Uzi Vert pops up with a flurry of quotables and references to various designer brands and drugs, reveling in the decadence of his rockstar lifestyle, as he and Rashad connect for this highlight from Rashad’s album of redemption.

Dave East & Harry Fraud featuring Jim Jones – “Money Or Power”

Dave East gives listeners a slice of Harlem with this standout salvo from HOFFA, East’s new collaborative album with producer Harry Fraud. Joined by fellow Eastside rep Jim Jones, East and Capo lyrically spar over a smoothed out backdrop provided by Fraud for the pair’s latest joint effort.

Tink featuring Jeremih – “Rebel”

Double-threat Tink continues to assert herself as one of the rising starlets in R&B and hip-hop with her new project, Heat of the Moment, her third full-length offering in the past year and a half. One standout from the album, which is executive produced by Hitmaka, is this sultry groove featuring longtime collaborator and fellow Chicago native Jeremih.

Young Dolph – “Talking To My Scale”

After threatening retirement back in March, Young Dolph had a change of heart, deciding that his influence and motivational anthems were too valuable to let go to waste. Paper Route Illuminati, Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s latest compilation, is the rapper’s first release since those claims, which is kicked off by this electric opening number.

Eladio Carrion featuring J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Bobby Shmurda – “Tata (Remix)”

Bobby Shmurda makes his latest guest appearance on the remix to Eladio Carrion’s J Balvin-assisted hit, which finds Shmurda and fellow costar Daddy Yankee adding verses to the original. Prancing over haunting piano keys, Shmurda impresses with a performance that should only ramp up anticipation for what the Brooklynite has in store next.

Logic – “God Might Judge”

Logic attempts to channel “College Dropout Kanye” on this offering from the rapper’s latest release, Tarantino III. Produced by 6ix, who layers 808s atop a sample of Mint Condition’s 1993 single, “U Send Me Swingin,” this cut finds Logic serving up a lady-friendly anthem while providing a no-judgment zone.

Toosii featuring Fivio Foreign – “Spin Music”

Toosii boasts about bagging shorties and spinning blocks on opps on this Fivio Foreign-assisted number from Toosie’s Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation). Produced by Bordeaux, Non Native, ABSO, and RXNEY, this frantic number finds the two New Yorkers delivering what could be the city’s latest drill anthem.

Bri Steves featuring Guapdad4000 – “GAF”

Philly’s own Bri Steves delivers her new album, TBH, which includes this standout knocker, on which Steves flexes her vocal prowess. Featuring an appearance by Guapdad4000, and powered by a sample of Kanye’s “Devil in a New Dress,” this cut is a reminder of Steve’s multifaceted talents and is worthy of a slot in your rotation.

Ant Clemmons featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign – “Appreciation”

Ant Clemmons enlists 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign to help him show his appreciation for the women in his life who give him motivation. The trio of Black rock stars adorn the ladies with bankrolls, who return the favor with a “round of applause” of their own on this Sergio R-produced number.

Maxo Kream – “Local Joker”

Following a brief sabbatical, Maxo Kream returns with his new single, “Local Joker,” which finds the Houston native shunning being confined to his humble beginnings. Dedicated to his late brother, this selection is the first domino to fall in the lead-up to Kream’s forthcoming album, due to drop later this year.

June3rd featuring Rick Ross – “Friends”

June3rd comes through with an anthem affirming his loyalty to his day ones on this pulsating single from the newcomer’s debut album, Jemeni. Bolstered by a guest spot from Rick Ross, who lays down one of his stronger stanzas of 2021, this slick highlight from Jemeni is primed to put June3rd on listeners’ and critics’ radar as one to watch.