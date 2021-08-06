New Music Friday: Nas, Lil Tecca, Fredo Bang, Tinashe, Jack Harlow

Nas attends the Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking Ceremony at Bronx Point on May 20, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Generational gaps get bridged on this standout from Nas’ King’s Disease II album, which finds A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG basking in the vibes atop production from Hit-Boy.

“I’m in New York, where it be cold / Look at my neck ’cause it’s iced out,” Lil Tecca boasts on this Gunna-assisted single, which continues the lead-up up to the release of his sophomore album, We Love You Tecca 2, which drops later this month.

Freo Bang sends up praise to the most high on this closing cut from Bang’s latest project, Murder Made Me, which captures him and Mozzy holding court overproduction by Helluva Beats.

Tinashe featuring Wax Motif – “Undo (Back To My Heart)”

Ely Rise and Wax Motif deliver a pulsating soundscape for Tinashe to saunter over on this standout salvo from the songstress’ latest offering, 333.

“All my ladies turn to snacks / SUVs black on black,” Harlow rhymes on his latest offering, which includes an assist from embattled spitter Pooh Shiesty.

Swizz Beatz revives this cut, which was originally released in 2016, for the Godfather In Harlem soundtrack, complete with new verses from YG, BIA, and Giggs.

The Black Eyed Peas link up with Saweetie and Lele Pons for the crew’s latest heater, which finds the trio and their costars yearning for “one more time” over a lively backdrop crafted by will.i.am and Ammo.

Young Nudy – “No Disrespect”

COUPE helms the boards on this highlight from Nudy’s latest project, Rich Shooter, which finds the rapper flossing while disrespecting his opps, respectfully.

Paper getters nationwide are celebrated on this cut from Philthy Rich and Toohda Band$ from the collaborative album, Money Motivated, who enlist Icewear Vezzo and FMB DZ to costar for added reinforcement.

Def Jam signee Saint Bodhi unleashes her debut project, which is headlined by this bouncy ditty, which finds Bodhi talking raunchy overproduction by Theron “Neff-U” Feemster.