New Music Friday: Fat Joe, YNW Melly, Boldy James, K Camp, Sean Paul, AZ, And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Fat Joe featuring Remy Ma and Cool & Dre – “Back Outside”

Fat Joe brings the gang “Back Outside” for this cut from Crack’s What Would Big Do 2021 mix, which finds him and Remy Ma kicking flows over your favorite Frankie Beverly and Maze sample.

YNW Melly featuring Young Thug – “Caprisun Fun”

YNW Melly continues to pump out new material with his latest album, Just a Matter of Slime, which includes this standout collaboration with Young Thug, a direct forefather of Melly’s eclectic style.

Boldy James and Alchemist featuring Benny The Butcher – “Brickmile To Montana”

Boldy James weaves a sonnet concerning a brick road, however, instead of Dorothy and Kansas, Benny The Butcher and Montana are the central figures in James’ plot, lifted from Bo Jackson, his new joint album with Alchemist.

K Camp featuring PnB Rock – “Life Has Changed”

Vibes from Ginuwine’s 2001 smash, “Differences,” get channeled by K Camp, who pairs vocals with PnB Rock for this highlight from Camp’s new long player, FLOAT.

Iggy Azalea featuring BIA – “Is That Right”

Young Forever Beats and AJRuinedMyRecord gift Iggy Azalea with a heat rock, as the Aussie spitter matches wits with BIA on this rollicking number from Iggy’s The End of an Era album.

$uicideboy$ – “If Self Destruction Was An Olympic Sport, I’d Be Tonya Harding”

Budd Dwyer constructs a bouncy soundscape for $uicideboy$ to unleash over for this standout from the Floridians’ new album, Long Term Effects of SUFFERING.

Sean Paul featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Only Fanz

Sean Paul hooks up with Ty Dolla $ign for this tropical banger, which finds the pair paying homage to the enterprising women making that revenue off of Al Gore’s internet.

21 Savage featuring Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Masiwei – “Lazy Susan”

The savage one enlists Rich Brian and the rest of the fam for this amped up offering, which is sure to turn a function upside down upon pressing play.

Wale featuring Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream – “Down South”

Harry Fraud constructs a beat made out of remnants of Mike Jones’ 2005 hit “Still Tippin'” for this new offering from Wale, who takes things below the Mason-Dixon alongside costars Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream.

AZ featuring Jaheim – “The Wheel”

When two respected veterans meet, it’s always a treat. Such is the case with AZ and Jaheim, who collide behind “The Wheel,” the first single from AZ’s long-awaited Doe Or Die II album.

Flipp Dinero – “Play My Part”

Brooklyn rep Flipp Dinero bounces back with a new selection that finds him playing his position while delivering his latest banger that looks to further capitalize on his rising stock.

King Louie – “Smoking Cali”

The “Godfather of Chicago Drill” returns with his latest banger, which captures Louie paying homage to that Cali bud atop production by Malcolm Flex.