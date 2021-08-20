New Music Friday: Trippie Redd, Millzy, DVSN And Ty Dolla $ign, Sheff G, Young Thug

Trippie Redd performs on day three of Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite rap and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should check out to close out your work week and soundtrack your summer weekend festivities.

Trippie Redd featuring Polo G and Lil Durk – “Rich MF”

Trippie Redd brandishes his wealth and decadent lifestyle atop a sinister backdrop crafted by Hitmaka and company on this standout from his Trip At Knight album featuring fellow Midwest reps Polo G and Young Durk.

Millzy featuring Asian Doll – “Fish Tank”

Boston spitter Millzy takes listeners into deep waters on this heater from the rising star’s Blanco 4 project, with Asian Doll swooping in with an aggressive salvo that compliments Millzy’s steely demeanor and delivery.

dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign featuring Mac Miller – “I Believed It”

Mac Miller kicks an epic posthumous verse on this single from dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative project, Cheers to the Best Memories, which finds the two reflecting on the blind spots in their respective love lives.

Sheff G featuring Sleepy Hollow and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Run It Up”

Brooklyn and Bronx join forces as Sheff G and frequent collaborator Sleepy Hollow connect with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on this guitar-laden number produced by Great John.

Young Thug – “Tick Tock”

Thugger kicks sinewy flows atop a festive backdrop constructed by Rocco Did It Again! and Dr. Luke, which finds the Slime God reclaiming his time and sending slick nods to the popular social media platform.

Swae Lee featuring Jhene Aiko – “In The Dark”

Louis Bell and Teo Halm serve up a jittery canvas for this Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko duet, which finds the pair appraising themselves while demanding their worth, plus tax.

Golden Rules featuring Freddie Gibbs and Yasiin Bey – “Never Die (Prefuse 73 Remix)”

British producer Paul White and rapper Eric Biddines, otherwise known as Golden Rules, exude an air of defiance on this offering, which features an appearance from Freddie Gibbs, as well as a rare stanza on the part of Yasiin Bey.

Jaden – “Summer”

As the season’s end slowly approaches, Jaden gets back on his “Philly sh*t,” cooking up an anthem over production by Yuki celebrating the warmer months on the calendar.

Rini featuring Wale – “Red Lights”

L.A.-based Aussie export Rini pushes it to the limit on this sultry heater, which is anchored by a riveting guest spot from Wale.