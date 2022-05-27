Premiere: Steven Malcolm Basks In The “Summertime” With Snoop Dogg And Jay-Way In New Video

Christian Hip-Hop artist Steven Malcolm continues to ramp up anticipation for his forthcoming album, Tree, with the music video for his new single, “Summertime.”

The LOT35 Productions-directed visual features guest appearances from Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg and rapper/singer Jay-Way. Set in the sunny confines of California, the clip finds Malcolm, Snoop, and Jay-Way taking in the scenery of the Hollywood Hills, from watching skaters showcase their moves at a local park to cruising through the streets in a vintage whip.

Draped in Death Row Records merch and rocking a pendant of the label’s famed logo, Snoop Dogg sets things off with a verse painting a picture of life on the West Coast, laying down a performance as smooth as a breeze running through an L.A. palm tree. From there, Steven Malcolm takes center stage, briefly touching on the harsh realities that can come with the season, yet keeping the vibes on an uplifting and celebratory note with rhymes about the lifestyle of the “young and wavy.” Anchored by collaborator Jay-Way’s melodic vocals on the hook, “Summertime” has the makings of a bonafide anthem for the warmer months of the year and is a continuation of Malcolm’s evolution as a lyricist and songwriter.

“This record is all about summertime vibes on the West Coast,” Malcolm, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., tells VIBE ahead of the single’s release. “I’ve traveled for most of my career and L.A. is by far my favorite. Something about the diverse culture, the sunshine, and the sights blow me away. With this record, I wanted to bring an endless tune that will give people that summertime feeling over and over.”

His third full-length studio album, Tree, is slated to drop on June 3 via IVAV, a division of Curb | Word Entertainment. The follow-up to Steven Malcolm’s 2017 self-titled effort and 2019’s The Second City, Tree looks to continue his streak of Top 40 placements on Billboard’s Christian album chart.

Preceded by the additional singles “Ain’t Playin” featuring Social Club Misfits and “Accelerate” featuring Canon, and the Sango-produced “Respect,” Tree will include contributions from Grammy Award-winning boardsmen BoogzDaBeast (Kanye West) and FNZ (A$AP Rocky).

If you weren’t able to catch a show date during Malcolm’s recent Long Live The Hype Tour, he’ll be hitting the road in promotion of Tree in June and during the rest of the summer.

Watch the “Summertime” video above.