New Music Friday: Pop Smoke, Blxst, Tink, Rubi Rose, Trippie Redd, Logic

Pop Smoke featuring Kanye West and Pusha T – “Tell The Vision”

Kanye West and Pusha T provide added reinforcement on this standout offering from Pop Smoke, who namedrops his favorite name-brand designers in between idle threats and glimpses into his frenetic lifestyle.

Pop Smoke featuring Chris Brown – “Woo Baby”

Bedroom rompers are a part of Pop Smoke’s arsenal, which the late drill rap icon’s collaborative effort with Chris Brown proves.

Pop Smoke featuring Dua Lipa – “Demeanor”

After teasing the possibility of a collabo between the two, Dua Lipa joins forces with Pop Smoke for this addictive salvo from Pop Smoke’s latest posthumous release.

Blxst and Bino Rideaux – “Pop Out”

112’s 2005 track, “You Already Know,” gets revamped by Blxst and Bino Rideaux for this smoothed out offering from the pair’s Sixtape 2 project.

Tink featuring Yung Bleu – “Selfish”

Tink returns in a big way with this catchy offering, which is produced by Hitmaka, OG Parker, Platinum Libraries, and Romano, and includes a guest spot from Yung Bleu, who continues to raise his stock as one of the more buzzworthy newcomers of 2021.

Rubi Rose – “Poke”

Derrieres get thrown in the air on this pulsating number from Rubi Rose, with the bombshell turning in her latest twerk anthem, which is sure to get crowds moving at a club near you.

Trippie Red featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Holy Smokes”

Colorful hair and rock star vibes are two things Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have in common, the third being this collaborative effort, as the pair gives listeners a slice of their daily lives in lyrical form.

Logic – “My Way”

Apparently, Logic’s talk of retirement is a thing of the past, as the spitter continues to roll out heaters, such as this loosie, which finds the Maryland native flexing his crooning abilities atop production by 6ix.

Eric Bellinger – “Only Fan”

Eric Bellinger vows to be his lady’s No. 1 supporter on the vocalist’s latest groove, produced by Dejaun Cross, Nelson Kyle, and Roark Bailey.

TOBi featuring Mick Jenkins – “Off The Drugs”

Inebriation translates to liberation on this drowsy number by TOBi and Mick Jenkins, who connect to volley bars about the vices that fuel their respective late nights and early mornings.

Cam Wallace featuring Wiz Khalifa – “Retail (Remix)”

After producing hits for superstars like Beyonce, Chris Brown, Jeezy, and others, Cam Wallace now takes center stage, pairing up with Wiz Khalifa for the remix to his single, “Retail,” on which he blows a check on the finest piece of eye candy his city has to offer.

Mahalia – “Whenever You’re Ready”

Mahalia gives her lover fair warning on her latest release, which finds the songstress flipping Montel Jordan’s 1999 hit, “Get It On Tonite,” with assistance from producers Mack Jamieson and Two Inch Punch.