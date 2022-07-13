Premiere: Zyah Belle Channels Main Character Energy In “DND” Music Video

Zyah Belle is in her own world on “DND” and her single’s accompanying music video proves she is at the center of it. In the Riley Brown-directed visual, the singer-songwriter moves cheerfully in a bright green jacket and funky floral boots and dances across a balcony, a parking garage, and down the sidewalk, swinging her locs to the jazzy beat.

Toward the end of the video, Zyah Belle is joined by Amber Guidry, who puts on Zyah’s headphones and enters her own “DND” world.

“When making this visual, Riley Brown and I wanted to depict a slight juxtaposition between my world and the world that I live in. Highlighting how music is my gateway to enter this landscape,” Zyah Belle expressed to VIBE in a statement. “I choose to live in a beautiful delusion apart from the world’s view. And honestly, we just had a good time making this video! I hope you feel it when you see it.”

Zyah Belle is set to accompany Alex Isley on the Marigold Tour later this summer, with shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, and Houston.

“DND” is the Bay Area native’s first single from her debut album coming in September.

Check out the video for “DND” above and listen to Zyah Belle’s EP Who’s Listening, which was named one of VIBE’s top R&B projects of 2021, below.